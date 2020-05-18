Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
Jonathan Sumption: “You cannot imprison an entire population” [The Spectator]
Government faces legal action over refusal to publish Sage minutes [The Guardian]
Hiscox policyholders set to launch legal action against firm over coronavirus claims [City AM]
Dunn family calls for judge-led inquiry and accuses Government of “cover-up” [ITV News]
Making defendants state nationality is “racialising” UK courts — report [The Guardian]
Court cases resume but backlog persists in England and Wales [Financial Times]
Lady Gaga’s law firm refuse to pay $40 million ransom after singer’s files leaked by hackers [NME]
Letter: Send German court a copy of the treaties [Financial Times]
Can remote courts truly deliver justice? [Law Society Gazette]
“If trainees DO want to get retained by their firm post-TC, they should wish that their training contracts get deferred so later down the line when the economy is in a better state, there is a higher chance that they will get retained.” [Legal Cheek Comments]
