Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Jonathan Sumption: “You cannot imprison an entire population” [The Spectator]

Government faces legal action over refusal to publish Sage minutes [The Guardian]

Hiscox policyholders set to launch legal action against firm over coronavirus claims [City AM]

Dunn family calls for judge-led inquiry and accuses Government of “cover-up” [ITV News]

Making defendants state nationality is “racialising” UK courts — report [The Guardian]

Court cases resume but backlog persists in England and Wales [Financial Times]

Lady Gaga’s law firm refuse to pay $40 million ransom after singer’s files leaked by hackers [NME]

Letter: Send German court a copy of the treaties [Financial Times]

Can remote courts truly deliver justice? [Law Society Gazette]

“If trainees DO want to get retained by their firm post-TC, they should wish that their training contracts get deferred so later down the line when the economy is in a better state, there is a higher chance that they will get retained.” [Legal Cheek Comments]