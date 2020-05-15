Comment

An open letter to law firms considering deferring training contracts

Worried Rookie
By Worried Rookie on
25

They should look to the past before making decisions on trainees’ futures

In light of the current pandemic, and reduced workloads, many law firms are considering deferring training contract start dates.

Whilst this is an unprecedented situation; this is not an unprecedented consideration. Law firms have had to consider deferring trainees during the financial crisis and mergers.

This is an open letter to these firms on what they can learn from the financial crash, mergers and other players within the legal world, during this difficult time.

The 2008 financial crisis

In 2008, a number of law firms offered their incoming trainees cash incentives to defer their training contracts for a year. It has been reported that some firms paid future joiners up to £10,000. This resulted in graduate recruitment further down the line effectively being frozen. Whilst this was beneficial at the time, due to the slower market, it subsequently resulted in firms being top heavy. Making them cost inefficient, due to their experience-based billing structure. For firms to mitigate this, they should carefully consider deferring training contracts this time around.

Law firms should also look at their retrospective conduct. There is a stark contrast between how firms treated their future joiners just over a decade ago, to now. Previously firms would reimburse trainees for Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL) and Legal Practice Course (LPC) fees, if the qualifications were gained prior to accepting the training contract.

The 2020 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

It is now unclear if firms who have, or are considering, deferring training contracts will offer future trainees a grant during this period. This puts future joiners in a precarious position. These individuals may have already relied upon their training contract start dates (i.e. entering into long tenancies) and need to be supported during this period. It is not enough for partners to email links to employee assistance programmes, when these individuals are at risk of falling below the poverty line.

Mergers

To minimise this, law firms should provide sufficient grants to future joiners if their training contract is going to be deferred. The tactic of providing sufficient grants for deferrals was not only utilised during the crash, but also during the merger of Nabarro, Olswang and CMS. CMS offered £10,000 to future joiners to defer, voluntarily. Law firms should not exploit the bargaining power they have by not offering future joiners a grant to defer, instead they should consider reimbursing them for this time.

Elsewhere in the legal industry

The legal sector is traditionally risk averse. Cultivating innovation in this industry is difficult, never mind in the middle of a global pandemic. This period presents an unprecedented opportunity for development. If law firms are considering deferring trainees, they should consider utilising this time to educate their next generation of joiners on embracing disruptive legal services and technology.

The best response to this challenge requires innovative and collaborative thinking. We have witnessed the Solicitors Regulation Authority achieve this through the relaxation of LPC exam rules in response to the lockdown — it is now time for law firms to do the same.

Worried rookie is a future trainee solicitor.

25 Comments

Dominic

SPB vac scheme update anyone ?

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

Topkek

Cummings?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Stop Overthinking

I understand students’ concerns on having their training contracts deferred, but this is a rather myopic outlook.

If trainees DO want to get retained by their firm post-TC, they should wish that their training contracts get deferred so later down the line when the economy is in a better state, there is a higher chance that they will get retained. Besides, what is the point of starting your M&A seat at the beginning of your career when there’s basically very little work for you? What is a 5 months deferral even, when you might not even be retained post-TC?

Think long-term, not short-term, ‘worried rookie’.

Reply Report comment
(29)(1)

Anon

People are right to have concerns given they may have financially relied on or planned for starting their training contracts at a specific time. Now is hardly a good time to have to suddenly try to get a job to carry you through given the economic situation

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Stop Overthinking

I understand that, but would you rather not have a job for five months as opposed to not having a job after your TC? Which would you prefer?

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Anon

I prefer you back off pal before you get a slap

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

Anon

I’d probably be most concerned with whether I could afford to eat and pay rent in the next five months than what might happen in several years’ time, actually.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Stop being patronising

I’d prefer to have a steady income for the next two years and time to save money and figure it out rather than be 5 months out of work and not able to make rent. But maybe that’s just me.

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

Stating Facts

To be honest, you kind of get a £10K grant from firms, which if you are being sensible and not staying at a lavish £3k/month flat, you should be able to cover your 5 months’ rent with that sort of money in Central London.

Maybe spend less money on booze?

Stop being patronising

What is a point of starting a law career if you cannot drink Brut every day?

US Firm 1PQE

Understand your concerns but you look at the bigger picture. What is the point of being a trainee when there is little work? You will be miserable sitting in office doing nothing and learning nothing (even worse if WFH continues and you will be doing nothing sitting at home). Because of this you will have less chances of being retained in the law area that you like and develop professionally / become a better lawyer.

This is short-term thinking.

Reply Report comment
(14)(1)

Chicken who came home to roost

This is a textbook lesson in anxious people who have counted their chickens before they have hatched. So many have listed on their linkedin/ elsewhere themselves as “future trainee solicitor” or “future vacation schemer” these are nonsensical non-logical statements: how can you be a future anything until you actually are one? These agreements are conditional. So many want to brag about these achievements but there is no honour in bragging about something that hasn’t come to fruition. There is no leverage in being a “future [x]” especially when taking on the role is conditional on (1) actually completing the lpc (we all know its more likely than not but every year there seems to be a slaughters “future trainee” who fails a module) and (2) the firm actually taking you on. Instead of stressing about something beyond your control, set into motion an action plan. Hit the pavement and look for alternatives. A great deal of people will be deferred and a great many more are not going to have offers as firms fail in the coming months.

Reply Report comment
(11)(15)

Anon

The worst one of these is the “future open day attendee” I recently saw on LinkedIn. True story.

Reply Report comment
(23)(1)

Anon.

Word.

The future is known only unto God.

Banking the future with a line on LinkedIn is unfortunate.

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

tips@legalcheek.com

Also people who attended that online open day and list it in their work experiences. Linkedin shows them as “people who have worked in your firm” now, which is very confusing.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Anon

Graduate recruitment teams harp on about how open days should be included on the work experience sections of TC applications, so it’s not too surprising that applicants apply this advice to LinkedIn too.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

tips@legalcheek.com

Work applications – definitely, shows commercial awareness / interest in the legal market (and this particular type of firms – City / High street etc.) But why Linkedin experience section? It is for real work experiences. After my firm launched the
InsideSherpa online experience, every law student from New York to Vladivostok is shown as “colleague”.

Anonymous

Actually sometimes saying you’re a “future” trainee or vac schemer can be quite beneficial in getting a) additional vac schemes or b) paralegal jobs to bridge the gap between offer and LPC/TC. firms apparently like to see you’re good enough for other firms so should be good enough for them. Future open day attendee is perhaps a step too far though.

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Chicken who came home to roost

Perhaps: again a 1 on 1 situation or on a CV or mentioning to recruiters but there is no need to have this on linkedin. Posting on your profile and listing on your headline that you are “future x” is mere grandstanding.

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Anonymous

Putting future trainee in my Linkedin has actually be very helpful in securing paralegal roles before my TC. Legal Recruiters search ‘future trainee’ on linkedin and contact me

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

AnonStudent

True story, someone at my uni mentioned in a Vac scheme interview that they had secured another VS with a rival firm the week before – they were offered a TC

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

There are some good points on the quality of training mentioned already.

There’s also a hard commercial reality that stewardship has gone out of the window at most, although certainly not all, commercial law firms.

In most law firms the majority of equity points (and therefore voting rights) are held by the partners who have been their longest. Naturally, these are also usually the oldest.

These top of equity partners in their early fifties do not care about how the firm will look in 10-15 years time. They want to make as much money as possible in the next 5-6 years. Cutting trainee numbers now will likely help achieve that goal in the current market.

It’s crap, it encourages extreme short termism and it will probably leave those firms in a worse place long term, but it’s the reality of most law firm ownership structures.

If retiring partners could act like limited company directors and retain some equity as a retirement investment, you’d probably see a very different approach. But that’s not how firms work.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Houdini

Appreciate your concerns and it’s a terrible situation to be in but it’s the same for large sections of the country. At least with a deferral, you’ll have a job to come back to. I’m afraid firms have more to worry about than just asking future trainees to start a little later.

They’ve got to pay support staff, business services, etc: people that keep law firms running behind the scenes. It’s an easy win to preserve other parts of the business and to protect firms’ most vulnerable employees from redundancy by asking future trainees join half a year later, especially if work has dried up. It doesn’t have to be a choice between the two but the state of some firms’ finances means they they have to make a call.

You’re going to add no value to the business if you’ve got no work to do; the same applies if you can’t even be in the office for training to learn how to do any work you (might) get.

I’m unconvinced by the comparison to the CMS CMNO AOHENSBDJASDH merger. Admittedly I’m no expert on the topic but that seemed like a case of managing too much trainee resource cf what the BoE thinks will be the worst recession in 300 years.

Would it be nice to not ask future trainees to defer? Yes. Is it practical for some firms? No.

Also, *risk-averse.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

LOL

“The legal sector is traditionally risk adverse… The best response to this challenge requires innovative and collaborative thinking.”

LOL, that entire paragraph was such a textbook application answer, that didn’t say anything or add anything of value to this article.

My only response is: “Well, duh”.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Check your privilege

A lot of very privileged people in this comment section who don’t understand that certain ‘future’ trainees (who aren’t as lucky with regards to their background) need to figure out how to pay rent and eat for 6 months in a market where getting a job is going to be difficult and where they may not have savings or the Bank of Daddy to get them through 6 months without income.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories