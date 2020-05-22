News

Slaughter and May cuts NQ lawyer pay to £87,000

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
23

COVID-19: Move comes just weeks after magic circle player suspended partner distributions

Slaughter and May has cut the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in a bid to negate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Associates due to qualify at the magic circle player this September will now earn a still relatively healthy £87,000. Pre-cut, Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List showed NQ base rates sat at roughly £92,000, with performance bonuses bumping earnings to in excess of £100,000.

The cuts come just weeks after the firm deferred annual salary reviews and temporarily suspended all discretionary distributions to partners.

The 2020 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Slaughters isn’t alone in cutting junior lawyer pay in response to the pandemic.

Last week, Legal Cheek revealed trainee pay at Taylor Wessing had been cut by 8% as part of a new flexible working programme. The firm also cut partner drawings by 20% and delayed salary reviews until the autumn.

23 Comments

Dan

Nice rip off of RollonFriday

S&A

God give them strength…

Archbishop of Canterbury

Amen!

SB

This isn’t a surprise. Slaughters are using the Coronavirus and the economic uncertainty as a scapegoat to drop the salaries back down because they didn’t want to raise it to ‘100k’ to begin with. Nor did any of the other Magic Circle firms

Anononono

Freshfields must be kicking themselves for opening that can of worms. As well as their move to Bishopsgate which is delayed, no doubt at great additional cost, their year is definitely not going as planned.

Anonymous

Very interesting. That’s not a million miles away from what I could earn as an NQ at the big four. Also, is this the turning point where the white shoe shops assert full dominance over the graduate market..

Tolchok

Lmao what. Big 4 throw at you £70k tops, if even that.

Slaughters no Pay

So basically you can earn more at a good silver circle firm like Hogan Lovells, Baker McKenzie, Macfarlanes, Travers Smith than you can at a Magic Circle firm… interesting

Jay

And for better hours in a firm with a more friendly culture. Slaughters is toxic as hell

Diane Abbott

Not bad compared to the measures some other firms have taken. The market is too uncertain for people to be jumping ship regardless.

Eddie

To confirm – does a slaughter and may MQ still earn more than a CMS partner ?

Onlooker

Really poor behaviour from Slaughters – just shows the contempt they have for their juniors.

Given the cash the partners make, the reduction in NQ salaries would barely move the needle.

Tobias

Should’ve gone to dechert

Ty

Or a proper US firm

Anon

Lots of dirt being thrown Slaughters way in the comments.

But, although not confirmed publicly, lots of other City firms, some of which are on par with S&M, are implementing much more extreme measures. NRF, for example, are forcing all NQs to take a three month sabbatical on qualification (and may indeed cut pay also). Additionally, Lovells have told trainees that retention rates are going to be painfully low.

Ultimately, if Slaughters keep retention rates high, this move will be a blessing. The legal market is going to be battered by the economic consequences of Covid.

Curious Cat

How do you know Lovells retention rates are going to be low?

Ppl have short memories

Better than 20% cut to pay and hours, right?

Reason

When partner/associate pay has been (justifiably and reasonably) frozen, isn’t it a bit obscene to give fourth seat trainees an overnight 100% pay rise? Think it’s entirely fair that they share a (very small!) part of the pain COVID-19 is inflicting by getting ‘only’ a 90% pay rise.

SM bashing might be fun, but unsure why this merits it – far more aggressive (yet still often justifiable to avoid redundancies) have been taking place at other firms, as other comments have referenced. As to why it’s not being reported in favour of this minor measure, anyone’s guess.

anon

Does anyone know how the big US firms are responding in terms of training contracts/salaries/retention? I’m a GDL student and I’m worried that it will be even more difficult to land a TC given the current climate.

Slaughter and low pay

Oh how the mighty have fallen…
shows that if you want a decent income after this pandemic it’s US pay or the highway I’m afraid

Grow up

US firms are laying people off in their droves. They just don’t publicise this information. They’re also not intending to retain many, if any, of their fourth seat trainees.

Slaughters after 2008 did the same as they’re doing now. Reduce salaries but keep people on. It’s a completely fair compromise.

Slaughter and low pay

@Grow up-Yet another legal cheek fool that is clearly not very bright…

My point concerned INCOME/salary levels AFTER the height of the pandemic. I did not mention anything to do with current layoffs.

I’m not denying that layoffs might have occurred at US firm BUT US firms are still extremely incredibly unlikely to dramatically reduce pay as this is a key distinguishing feature for them in the UK graduate market. They may, however, need to reduce the number of people they take on.

Regardless, if you do manage to get a TC/ become an NQ from now on at a US firm-it WILL STILL provide you with more income than any of the UK firms after this, especially Slaughter and lowpay.

OK Boomer

Weird flex but okay

