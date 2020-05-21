News

Law students pessimistic about pandemic career prospects, survey shows

CJ McKinney
By CJ McKinney on
19

But future trainees think their TC offers will still be honoured

The pandemic has upset the best laid plans of wannabe lawyers, with firms cutting pay, moving vac schemes online and starting to look at pushing back the start of training contracts.

A new report on the outlook of students and early career lawyers shows that many are worried about the legal jobs market — although those with a training contract offer lined up are confident that it won’t be snatched away.

It’s based on a survey of 433 aspiring and recently qualified lawyers in early to mid April. The answers are broken down into three categories: those still studying, those with a job lined up and those already practising.

In the first category, students overwhelmingly agreed that “COVID-19 has reduced the number of job opportunities” in the legal sector, with less than 20% dissenting from this view.

They also worry that the disruption will slow down their career progress. Over 70% of students agreed, to a greater or lesser extent, that they’ll be late to hit career milestones compared to those a few years ahead on the career path — resulting in a less impressive CV.

One student lamented the impact on summer vacation schemes:

“I secured several work placements for Summer 2020, all of which have been cancelled entirely due to the pandemic. I feel extremely disheartened because as a student from a disadvantaged background, attaining work experience was the only other thing that could enhance my CV.”

Turning to the second category, those with a training contract or pupillage confirmed are pretty confident that it’ll still go ahead. Almost 80% were confident or very confident that their offer will be honoured, although 5% strongly agreed that that “COVID-19 will cause my opportunity to be rescinded or cancelled entirely”.

But there is anger about how exam disruption has been handled, including “the lack of flexibility shown by the Solicitors Regulation Authority” over online exams (before the regulator had a change of heart).

As for the third category, junior lawyers already in practice generally reckon that the crisis will cause “significant job losses” in the legal sector. 11% strongly agreed with this proposition, and many more expressed some level of agreement.

The 2020 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Asked whether their employer was being “open, clear and supportive”, the results were distinctly mixed, with an even spread spread of responses from strongly agree to strongly disagree.

One unimpressed junior commented:

“Many firms are treating their junior lawyers despicably. With widespread redundancies, unilateral and illegal pay cuts early, putting shareholder [partner] profit ahead of employees’ welfare and job security, and expected increased billable hours while they support their families, including homeschooling children. Many will leave the profession as a result.”

Another said: “Being in the first three months of my training contract is very stressful. It was always referred to as my probation period. I was there only three weeks until I was sent home and I haven’t been told if my job is even safe or not.”

On the other hand, many seem to love working from home at least some of the time. Almost one third of newly minted lawyers picked the strongest level of agreement possible with the statement: “I want remote working to be a greater part of my role/be more available to me in future”.

That’s in line with another recent survey, which found that 61% of legal workers want more home working opportunities after the pandemic.

BPP student and future Baker McKenzie trainee Harry Clark, who carried out the survey, says that “it is critical that this group have their opinions, anxieties and recommendations heard”.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

19 Comments

Sharon

Breaking news

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Anon

The quotes made me vomit at the self pity. “Disadvantaged background” bollocks and moaning about business owners taking decisions in the interests of the business.

Reply Report comment
(9)(12)

Current Trainee

I have heard that one national firm is about to announce that it is cancelling its September and March TC intakes. Sad times.

Reply Report comment
(1)(8)

Anon

Don’t be a twat, name the firm or shut up.

Reply Report comment
(34)(0)

Vacs scheme offer holder

Hopefully not SPB!!!

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Monique

Breaking news

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Vac scheme offer holder

But what about SPB?! No information and only over month and a bit to go!

Reply Report comment
(5)(3)

Gagarin

Go for it, top firm

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Truther

TC’s will be cancelled and delayed on an industrial scale.
This year is going to be write off. Only reason you haven’t been told yet is firm’s are hanging on as long as they can in case a miraculous upturn in deals occurs. Barring that expect them to be wielding the axe like a blood thirsty Viking by the middle of July.

Reply Report comment
(13)(12)

truthsiren

This, it’s gonna be biblical. I pity those sad souls who spaffed mum and dad’s money and self-funded the LPC only to see their job prospects completely evaporate.

On the other hand, those who already had the LPC paid for by their firm and about to complete it but the underlying TCs cancelled or delayed could easily coast along on temporary paralegal or doc review gigs until it turns back up again, they’re the lucky ones in this epic mess.

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

anon.

Happened to us all in 2008.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

anon

What about those with a TC secured for 2021 and due to start the LPC this Autumn?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

truthsiren

Still OK I think, law firms won’t be jumping to conclusions for the 2021 intake yet. If anything, it will be the 2020 crop that’ll get torched first.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Don't worry be happy

They can always do porn.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Anonymous

Why are law students worried? When I graduated in 1996, I sent three applications by mail and almost immediately got the TC. Obviously things were a bit different back then but I am sure they will get a TC if they try hard enough.

Reply Report comment
(3)(14)

1st Year Trainee

Top trolling

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anon

How’s your burger flipping experience guys?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

fUtUre vAc sCHemEr

The economy will bounce back and the jobs with it. The jobs came back post 2008, they will again. They’ll just have to stagger the intake for the TCs a bit more, but it’s certainly not the end of the line for BigLaw job opportunities.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Disgruntled Applicant

I was pessimistic before all the covid rubbish began…

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories