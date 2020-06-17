Allen & Overy reopens City HQ on ‘permission-only basis’

Distancing measures put in place

The London office of Allen & Overy has partially reopened to lawyers and staff.

The magic circle player confirmed yesterday that it had entered the first stage of its phased reopening of its City headquarters following the government’s easing of lockdown restrictions.

“In line with government guidelines the majority of staff will continue working from home in this phase, with a very limited number of people able to go into the office to work,” a spokesperson for the firm said. “Being able to go to the office is on a permission-only basis and numbers will be strictly limited.”

A&O also confirmed “appropriate distancing measures” have been introduced.

Legal Cheek reported yesterday that Dentons had repopened its London office for a “limited number of people” who would prefer to return to a more regular office-based environment for wellbeing reasons. The global giant said that only 25% of the building will be occupied and there will be no movement between floors. It has confirmed the introduction of an onsite ‘track and trace’ programme.