CMS posts 72% trainee retention score
44 out of 61
International law firm CMS has posted its 2020 trainee retention score.
Of the 61 trainees due to qualify this September, 44 will be staying put as newly qualified (NQ) associates — or 72%. CMS confirmed it made 46 offers.
The outfit’s London office will take 32 new recruits, Glasgow and Aberdeen will receive four each, Sheffield gains three, and one will start lawyer life in Edinburgh.
CMS confirmed NQ pay remains the same and there have been no deferrals to qualification or training contracts.
Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows the London-based NQs will start on a base salary of £73,000. CMS’s rookies earn £43,000 in year one and £48,000 in year two.
The 72-office-outfit — which formed in 2017 through a three-way merger between CMS Cameron McKenna, Nabarro and Olswang — was a strong performer in our Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey 2019–20, scoring A*s for tech and peer support, as well as As for training, quality of work, partner approachability, perks and office.
Earlier this month, Sidley Austin and Mills & Reeve posted results of 100% (11 out of 11) and 89% (16 out of 18) respectively — although both scores include one associate on a fixed-term contract.
CMS Trainee
Powerhouse firm. And we aren’t forcing our talented and elite NQs to remain on trainee salaries for several months either like the bums over at HSF and HL. Levels.
Kirkland NQ, also known as the PE Powerhouse Deal Lambo Monster
£73k, mega whaccccc
CMS Trainee
You’re on a £12k salary at my local high street firm + a discount at the co-op next door. We wouldn’t even hire you as a paralegal and you’re an associate on showround. Bum. Levels.
Anon
My fave part about this K&E faker is they are implying someone at K&E has ANY time to look through legal cheek, a student news website. If you were actually there you’d be worked to the bone my friend.
lol
These responses are always funny – even people billing >2000 hrs per year have down time (e.g. if you’re waiting on comments from the other side for something that needs to be turned urgently and you’ve got nothing else on). it doesn’t mean that they necessarily would spend it on Legal Cheek, but to think that people at Kirkland don’t have any spare time in the day is nonsense.
Bart E. Fuchs, Attorney-at-Law
If by having down time you mean taking in a few trembling Juul rips in the gents’ traps while compulsively refreshing your work phone’s Outlook app for plz fix emails and trying to keep your stress-induced IBS under control then yes, people at Kirkland do have spare time.
Anon
This isn’t happening at HL. HL salary is reduced to 85k and still more than CMS