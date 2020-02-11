Freshfields keeps 35 out of 39 spring qualifying trainees

90%

Freshfields has confirmed it’s retaining 35 of its 39 trainees due to qualify this month, handing the magic circle player a solid spring score of 90%.

The firm, which dishes out around 80 training contacts annually, revealed it made offers to 36 soon-to-be associates, with all but one accepting.

Craig Montgomery, training principal and trainee development partner, said: “We are delighted that we are retaining such a high proportion of our February 2020 qualifying intake. This is a real testament to the strength of the lawyers who have qualified with us in this round and we are incredibly proud of their achievements. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to recruiting, retaining and developing top talent for the future.”

In terms of pay, Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows Freshfields’ latest recruits will start on a salary of £100,000 — a six-figure-sum that, unlike a number of its MC rivals, does not include a discretionary bonus. Trainees receive £45,000 in year one, rising to £51,000 in year two.

Today’s result marks a slight drop on the firm’s autumn 2019 retention score of 93% (38 out of 41) but a marked improvement on its spring 2019 result of 78% (32 out of 41).

As for life at Freshies, it posted an A* for training and perks in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey, as well as As for quality of work, peer support, canteen and social life.

Earlier this year fellow magic circle duo Slaughter and May and Clifford Chance confirmed spring retention results of 94% (29 out of 31) and 85% (34 out of 40), respectively.