Freshfields lawyer exits following internal investigation

Second disputes partner to depart in three months

A partner at Freshfields has left the firm following an internal investigation, it has emerged.

Disputes specialist Tom Snelling exited the magic circle player’s London office on 19 March. The full details surrounding Snelling’s departure remain unknown.

A spokesperson for Freshfields said:

“We can confirm that following the conclusion of an internal investigation, it has been agreed with Tom Snelling that it’s in the interests of both him and the firm that he leave the partnership.”

Snelling is the second disputes partner to leave the firm in three months after Nicholas Williams departed in December following an internal investigation.

News of that departure came in the same week Freshfields’ top brass reportedly voted in favour of new conduct rules which see partners fined up to 20% of their annual profit share for misconduct.

Comments on this article are closed for legal reasons.