Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

The internet law that could be central to a US-UK trade deal [The Telegraph]

Mask law: Police block passengers without face-coverings while others risk £100 fines by flouting new Covid rules in force on the Tubes, trains and buses in England today [Mail Online]

Nazir Afzal joins legal fight for new inquiry into Dominic Cummings [The Guardian]

Labour would back new law to protect war memorials with 10-year jail terms for vandals, says shadow home secretary [Politics Home]

Ten-year jail sentences for desecrating war memorials [The Telegraph]

Grenfell Tower: Survivors say “nothing has changed” [BBC News]

Top City lawyer is caught on Zoom saying financier Amanda Staveley is “obviously lying” in her High Court battle with Barclays over £7billion deal [Mail Online]

Brescia take legal action against Mario Balotelli and Mino Raiola over coronavirus testing claims [Sky Sports]

“The thing you clock as years go on is there’s no point in you asking for more work and working late into the night every day, as they never actually appreciate it. It’s not reflected in your pay, your bonus or in how they treat you day to day because all they care about is themselves.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

