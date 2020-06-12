News

Uni law degrees don’t prepare grads for law firm life, report claims

CJ McKinney
By CJ McKinney on
19

Bosses bemoan ‘basic grammatical mistakes’ and lack of commercial awareness

Undergrad law degrees aren’t much good at teaching people how to lawyer.

That’s the finding of research carried out with ten different sized law firms, which concludes that new grads come into the office with a “notable gap of essential skills”.

Kiel Consulting says that unis “tend not to prepare their students” for a working life in professional services and that the industry feels “there is a requirement for change”.

The research involved interviews with partners and recruiters at firms ranging from high street to international. It comes with a disclaimer that it represents Kiel Consulting’s interpretation of those conversations rather than the opinions of the firms themselves.

But it seems pretty clear that partners aren’t blown away by the office-readiness of their new recruits.

Over 90% of those interviewed gave “improved attention to detail” as their biggest ask for trainees. This was mostly to do with their written output, which tends to lack structure and include too much technical language and even Latin phrases (malum in se).

Bosses also bemoaned “basic grammatical mistakes such as the use of apostrophes or the correct use of Yours Sincerely and Yours Faithfully”.

Another 83% wanted junior lawyers to be better able to handle the “hostile environment” of a law firm by building up “resilience and perseverance”. The report points out that, quite apart from demanding clients and aggressive opponents, “there can also be hostility internally, amongst colleagues”.

So if you really want to practice for your first year on the job, ask your lecturer to send you a sarky email from time to time.

The firms fed back that grads with work experience as well as a degree under their belt tend to have more resilience — and to be quicker at building up it as a trainee.

The third most common complaint was our old friend commercial awareness. Respondents wanted newbies to understand the financial mechanics of a law firm, including “accounting mechanics such as WIP, Lock Up, P&L [and] billability targets”.

Seventy-one precent even claimed that superior commercial awareness would put a 2.1 student ahead of a rival with a first in the training contract hunt.

And the firms also want their juniors to work like dogs. Partners want their billing fodder to be “proactively asking for work” and “working long hours to meet deadlines”. The report says that asking about billing targets at interview comes across well (and at least you’ll know what you’re in for).

The report draws on interviews with senior staff at Ashfords, Browne Jacobson, Coodes, GA Solicitors, Michelmores, Nash & Co, Trowers & Hamlins, WBW Solicitors, Wollens and Womble Bond Dickinson.

19 Comments

Grumpy old fart

Grammar is a pet peeve of mine. It seems commas and the subjunctive are no longer taught in British schools.

(2)(1)

Anonymous

If only that were not the case.

(8)(0)

Iapetus

Couldn’t agree more.

The number of applications we get that read: ‘I want 2 join Grenberg Glosker becoz is top, top titian….’

They go straight in the bin – or, if we are feeling particularly cruel, forward them to trainingcontractapplications@spb.com

(3)(0)

Spb Hr

Keep those CVs coming! A couple candidates from last year’s batch were so exceptional that they are now managing our Birmingham and Preston offices.

Diane Abbott

100% of firms wanted junior lawyers to turn into a bag of money for the partners to take to the bank.

Wizened associate

The thing you clock as years go on is there’s no point in you asking for more work and working late into the night every day, as they never actually appreciate it. It’s not reflected in your pay, your bonus or in how they treat you day to day because all they care about is themselves.

Anon

As comments are closed on that article, RIP Paul Rawlinson. What a tragic story. A brilliant talented individual. If you ever catch yourself becoming blasé about mental health awareness remember people like Paul.

MC Trainee

What do they expect at these firms? They aren’t exactly the best so why do they expect the best candidates ? They’ll be lucky if they even get people from places like Manchester Met or similar calibre universities through their doors for interview.

The Splunge

“basic grammatical mistakes such as the use of apostrophes or the correct use of Yours Sincerely and Yours Faithfully”.

Those in glass houses…

Boohoo

Commercial awareness is more important than a First?

Damn, someone should’ve told me just to read The Economist and FT every day for 3 hours and be satisfied with a 2.1, since that’s more important than a First 🙁

Guess Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT is more valuable than all the analytical skills that ensues from a 1st class degree. Would’ve worked less harder in university had I known.

Other MC Associate

You sound like one of those trainees that summarises an entire PLC article and calls it ‘research’ rather than answering the question.

And if you think reading The Economist or FT is enough to get ‘commercial awareness’, you’re very much mistaken…

Anonymous

Exactly. Children need a decent investment portfolio to manage or pseudo-manage from about 12 or so. Nothing large, but enough to matter a bit, maybe £50k or £100k and then they can have more responsibility as they grow. It is also good to have them attend meetings with the family trustees and accountants from that age too. Super experience.

MC Associate

Most lawyers would agree with this! A lot of these academic Oxbridge candidates with no work experience apart from the Duke of Edinburgh award and Vice-President of gimp society turn out to be terrible trainees. Would much rather take someone from a less prestigious uni with better life experience or someone who has paralegalled for a few years any day.

MC Trainee

Can only laugh at this article.
When you start university, especially at an RG, you’re told that your degree is not there to prepare you for a career but to help you appreciate the academic side of law as a subject. Consequently, if firms do hire trainees from RG unis these students are likely to be smarter but may take longer to develop some of the “practical” skills and their commercial awareness.
Equally, many firms turn their heads in disgust at universities which use their law course to teach students how to lawyer, ManMet for instance because thus doesn’t make them understand the law well enough.
This report has very little applicability beyond the firms it mentions, making it seem like the likes of the MC are complaining too.

Anon

Non RG uni graduate here and my university included client letter writing and mooting in undergraduate assessments.

I feel more “modern universities” have more focus on employability than the prestigious institutions but perhaps that’s because they feel their students might otherwise be overlooked

Martin Routh

There seems to be a serious misapprehension underlying this research, in that it is not and never has been the function of a law degree to teach people grammar, resilience or commercial awareness. Who thinks that it is? Tells you more about the f*ckwits commissioning the research than the universities or the students.

There is now a real E&D issue with the fact that, by and large, only private schools now teach grammar or pay any attention to style or structure in writing. Yet quality of written output is the main thing a junior lawyer will be judged on. People from non-private school backgrounds are at a big disadvantage. This is a significant issue, but it is a schools issue, not a law degree issue.

LLB Student

Most universities throw commercial awareness around like a buzzword but never explain to their students what it actually means because they don’t appear to know themselves.

Its hard to gain commercial awareness when you don’t understand what it is or isn’t. There’s too much focus on the academic side of law in undergraduate degrees and this does not work

Anonymous

So, all those firms involved in this “research” want those who will work long hours, have better commercial awareness and greater attention to detail. Half the firms there probably don’t even fund the LPC, and all pay under £70k in the London offices for NQs (and whatever scraps in the regions). Yup, they’re going to get top top candidates for sure.

The level of delusion and narcissism of those bottom-feeding partners is insane. Have you met these people? A significant number of them are the idiots that got a 2:2 in art history back in the 80s and had to work at their parents’ firm to qualify in the first place as they had zero merit and were effectively unemployable in the real world.

Anyways, you do not need to be a BA, BCL (Oxon) and former investment banker to do social housing conveyancing, slip n’ trip claims, or “top” M&A deals e.g. dentists selling their practices for £150-250k for £1,500 fixed fees.

