Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
Daughter of suspected COVID-19 victim begins legal action against Matt Hancock [Sky News]
Abandon trial by jury? That would hardly restore trust in the justice system [The Guardian]
Boris Johnson says he ‘will not hesitate’ to change law after Reading terror attack [Mirror]
Ministers set to usher in new laws to protect vital UK firms from foreign predators after China tech row [Mail Online]
Sex attack victim to sue courts to save other survivors from traumatic trial ordeal [Daily Record]
Prince Andrew told not to ‘hide like a coward’ and face FBI by US lawyer [Express]
Nazi salute dog owner bids to appeal conviction in European court [Glasgow Live]
Letter: Cummings did not break any law [Dorset Echo]
Kim Kardashian Will Never Be A Real Lawyer [CCN]
Hong Kong lawyers alarmed at plans for judges in national security trials [Reuters]
Lawyer appears in virtual hearing lying in bed [Tribune]
Anonymous
Please keep us updated on the Daily Record story, I’d be interested in the outcome. I was involved in a civil claim involving sexual misconduct allegations against an employer where opposing counsel said the claim was ‘only about the money and the judged described the witness statement as ’emotive, meaning this as a criticism.