Monday morning round-up

Daughter of suspected COVID-19 victim begins legal action against Matt Hancock [Sky News]

Abandon trial by jury? That would hardly restore trust in the justice system [The Guardian]

Boris Johnson says he ‘will not hesitate’ to change law after Reading terror attack [Mirror]

Ministers set to usher in new laws to protect vital UK firms from foreign predators after China tech row [Mail Online]

Sex attack victim to sue courts to save other survivors from traumatic trial ordeal [Daily Record]

Prince Andrew told not to ‘hide like a coward’ and face FBI by US lawyer [Express]

Nazi salute dog owner bids to appeal conviction in European court [Glasgow Live]

Letter: Cummings did not break any law [Dorset Echo]

Kim Kardashian Will Never Be A Real Lawyer [CCN]

Hong Kong lawyers alarmed at plans for judges in national security trials [Reuters]

Lawyer appears in virtual hearing lying in bed [Tribune]

