‘Should I work as a paralegal at the firm I’ve secured a training contract with?’

I planned to fill the gap with legal work but the job market is flat so options are limited, writes one Legal Cheek reader

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one law student is looking to secure legal work ahead of starting their training contact next year. But should they apply for a paralegal role at their future firm or look elsewhere once the job market recovers?

“Blessed enough to have a TC with a City firm due to start next year, and finishing the LPC this month. I was planning on filling some of this gap with paralegal work, but the job market is quite flat at the moment. My TC firm has paralegal positions available, but I wondered (1) how people felt/insight into feelings of paralegaling with your future TC firm? (2) Do people think the general jobs market/paralegal market will open up in the near future (I have a 2:1 law degree from Cambridge and a likely distinction in the LPC)?”

Roger

Do it. You’ll be well ahead of the rest of your intake when you start, and unless you’re shit, first in line for NQ positions.

Anon

Agree…if you were planning on paralegaling in any case, best to do it at your TC firm

former paralegal trainee

I did a year as a paralegal before joining my city firm for TC. It’s really helpful to get exposure to an area of the firm you might not see or consider for a seat, or some whole-firm access if you can get work in a support department. Highly recommended,

Walton

You’re on the cusp of spending some of the best years of your life toiling away in that very office. Sit tight and wait.

Gemma

How about doing something unrelated to law? It’ll give you more skills and experience

Future trainee

Like?

Anon

Become a driving instructor, or a fork lift truck driver, an air traffic controller or a pastry chef – all very relevant and classic pre trainee jobs.

Didn’t drive to test my eyesight

Do it. When you start your TC, it’ll take you a month or two to settle into the firm’s systems, culture and generally the way of doing things… you’ll already have overcome that so can hit the ground running with whatever team you’re placed in. But beware, if you’re shite, it could go against you. I know a guy that did this and didn’t perform as a paralegal and in the end had his TC revoked. But above all, don’t drive to test your eyesight.

John (boomer)

You are going to be spending your prime years at that firm, working late into the night to make the partners a few extra quid. You might be able to get out by the time you’re 40. Or you may be landed with school fees, a high maintenance partner, similarly wealthy friends etc., all of which prevent you from hopping off the gravy train. Even if you do get out, you’ll be jaded with the world and your youthful exuberance and open-mindedness will have long been extinguished. But yes, spending an extra optional year might be a good idea.

Nick

If you’re interested in other things as well as law, then this is a good opportunity to scratch that itch before the TC starts.

If you’re not so bothered about that/need the money, then it can really help to paralegal for your future employer. You will start to build contacts with people at the firm who will eventually make decisions on your career, and depending on the practice area, may get enough experience that you’re trusted with more responsibility than your peers as a trainee.

