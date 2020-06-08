Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
Angry Coleen Rooney sacks her lawyers after fears her legal case against Rebekah Vardy is crumbling [The Sun]
British Airways begins legal proceedings over ‘unlawful’ quarantine measures [ITV News]
CPS lawyer who charged Caroline Flack with assault speaks out after presenter’s tragic suicide and says he was right to prosecute because boyfriend Lewis Burton “was in danger” [Mail Online]
Lawyer’s comments deeply regrettable, says Caroline Flack’s mother [Hampshire Chronicle]
Barclays set for latest legal battle in £1.5bn Staveley suit [Financial Times]
Piers Morgan in fiery row with George Floyd police officer’s lawyer [The Mirror]
Quarantine policy to be decided in court as 500 travel and hospitality firms attempt to stop restrictions [The Telegraph]
Anti-corruption watchdog hit by legal row over staff “bullying” [The Observer]
Murder in the Outback viewers shocked by defence lawyer’s drug smuggling past as new show explores Peter Falconio murder [Examiner]
What it’s like being a black lawyer working in the UK’s criminal justice system in 2020 [Elle]
Alastair
I woke up today feeling sad, really sad. I still feel sad. I don’t know quite why.
Rupert
We are heading in to summer, so I guess snowflakes are prone to melting.
Anon
Anyone who values human life and is saddened by what’s going on in the world right now, is not simply a ‘snowflake’.
Rupert
Well done Anon. It seems like you have identified the cause of Alastair’s sadness. Or have you? You seem to have naively assumed that Alastair is sad because of what is going on in the world. Perhaps Alastair is actually sad because he has really bad breathe, or because his local delicatessen is only open Friday to Sunday. Either way, I think Alastair is a snowflake.