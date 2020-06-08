Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Angry Coleen Rooney sacks her lawyers after fears her legal case against Rebekah Vardy is crumbling [The Sun]

British Airways begins legal proceedings over ‘unlawful’ quarantine measures [ITV News]

CPS lawyer who charged Caroline Flack with assault speaks out after presenter’s tragic suicide and says he was right to prosecute because boyfriend Lewis Burton “was in danger” [Mail Online]

Lawyer’s comments deeply regrettable, says Caroline Flack’s mother [Hampshire Chronicle]

Barclays set for latest legal battle in £1.5bn Staveley suit [Financial Times]

Piers Morgan in fiery row with George Floyd police officer’s lawyer [The Mirror]

Quarantine policy to be decided in court as 500 travel and hospitality firms attempt to stop restrictions [The Telegraph]

Anti-corruption watchdog hit by legal row over staff “bullying” [The Observer]

Murder in the Outback viewers shocked by defence lawyer’s drug smuggling past as new show explores Peter Falconio murder [Examiner]

What it’s like being a black lawyer working in the UK’s criminal justice system in 2020 [Elle]

