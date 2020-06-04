News

DLA Piper offers future trainees £10,000 to delay TC start dates by a year

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
27

Exclusive: Or £5,000 for six months

DLA Piper is offering future trainees up to £10,000 to voluntarily push back the start dates of their training contracts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Legal Cheek can reveal.

The international giant has given its new recruits a choice to either start as planned this August, delay until February 2021 and receive a £5,000 grant, or start in August 2021 (a year later than planned) and pocket £10,000. This is regardless of where the trainees are located in the UK.

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows DLA takes on around 70 trainees each year across its offices in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Sheffield and Edinburgh. The outfit’s London-based rookies receive £45,000 in year one, rising to £50,000 in year two. Newly qualified pay, again in London, sits at £78,000.

Liam Cowell, DLA’s UK managing partner, told Legal Cheek:

“In line with many other law firms, we are preparing for a gradual and voluntary return to offices over the next few months, and as such, are offering all our new trainees a similar gradual approach by phasing our dates to start their careers at DLA Piper. Fostering an environment that is supportive and collaborative is central to our values as a firm, and with this staggered approach we will be able to offer our intake the very best in-person training experience, even during these challenging times.”

DLA also confirmed its summer vacation scheme will be running virtually this year.

News of the cash incentives come just weeks after we revealed that Irwin Mitchell (IM) had delayed the start dates of its future trainee solicitors in light of the pandemic. IM’s trainees due to commence their training contracts with the firm in August 2020 will now join in February 2021 — six months later than originally planned.

Meanwhile, Squire Patton Boggs warned it may have to push back the start dates for its TC holders “if trainee workload reduces over the coming months”.

27 Comments

Sam

Omg SPB got a mention – finally

toiler

“Meanwhile, Squire Patton Boggs warned it may have to push back the start dates for its TC holders “if trainee workload reduces over the coming months”.”

This is already happening, they’re just keeping a lid on it. Trainees set to qualify in September this year were told they might not be able work on NQ pay, and will be “legal assistants” until work picks up.

CMS Trainee

Over at CMS we consider every fee earner at SPB a legal assistant. There are power houses like SPB and then there are power houses like CMS. Levels.

LOL

CMS? A power house? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

It’s only a powerhouse (aka large) by the number of lawyers it has, whether or not it is a powerhouse by substance is another story.

CMS Trainee

You’re probably from one of those weird listed firms that belong on the high street. CMS = power house

US 1st year

ooooft – for any person reading this who has received this offer, you would be a fool not to take it.

Enjoy a final year of freedom and come back to (what should be) a better job market and a better environment to train in than you will otherwise get if you start in Aug and WFH the whole time.

Heaven on Earth

Agreed, take the £10k, get on a flight to Thailand, hitchhike it down to Ko Yao or Ko Lanta by the Andaman Sea and just lie low for several months. You’ll have all the fragrant Thai stick and cold Chang beer just to yourself.

??

What are people meant to do in that time? There’s nowhere to travel to.

tips@legalcheek.com

Take the £10k, get on a train to Scotland, hitchhike it up to Wick or take a ship to Orkneys by the North Sea and just lie low for several months. You’ll have all the fragrant Scottish haggis and cold whisky just to yourself.

Connoisseur of Fine Spirits

Cold whisky?! Oy vey!

S&A

£5K for 6 months?!

Jheeeze Louize – I can work as a turd farmer for 6 months and earn more.

Smh

Alice Herbert

Agreed. I polish turds for a living and make more than that.

Mind the corn.

Anon

But then you’d be at work, as a turd farmer. In this case, I’d rather take the £5k and f off to New Zealand for 6 months and come back to a better job market.

Anon

Good luck trying to get into NZ.

Anon

Good luck trying to get into NZ.

CMS Trainee

Any truth to the rumours HSF and NRF are keeping their NQs on trainee salaries for six months?

Trainee

HSF have put in place an “indefinite” pay freeze at all levels, which also applies to qualifiers. Qualifiers must also take their 3 month (basically unpaid) qualifying leave immediately.

CMS Trainee

Shocking but unsurprising that LC won’t report this.

US 1st year

This is an utter disgrace

Future Trainee

Are there any other firms that haven’t been named that have offered the same to their future trainees?

ABC

DLA retention rate this is atrocious this year too

Curious George

What is it?

furloughed trainee

Good, and all firms pushing back start dates should offer the same incentive, especially Irwin Mitchell.

To the posters above saying £5k is pittance – do remember some of the Intake are students who will be used to living on a £4K maintenance loan for a year!

Anon

There are no students living on £4k maintenance. That does not cover rent + food for any student.

They either had help from parents (probably still fine then) or worked part time (probably not fine now).

Angry person from Low Income Background

Loooooool what a tone death statement. Do you guys have any idea of what some people went through during University?

dominique

DLA gives 5k maintenance during LPC so 10k is kinda a step down

Grantham

For people still working normal jobs, this would be pretty decent.

