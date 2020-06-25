News

Junior solicitor fined £10,000 over abusive messages to Bumble date

CJ McKinney
By CJ McKinney on
11

James Andrew Wilson reported himself to the SRA after malicious communications conviction

A junior lawyer has been fined £10,000 after a conviction for sending abusive messages to a woman he met through the Bumble dating app.

Legal Cheek reported last year that Victor Kruchinkin had received a community order for a string of hostile DMs to a woman known as Ms X, including one calling her a “gobby ethnic from Zone 8”, after she ended things after a couple of meet-ups.

Shortly after our story appeared, the young lawyer changed his name by deed poll from Victor Kruchinkin to James Andrew Wilson.

Wilson has now reached a settlement with the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) after reporting his conviction to the regulator.

An agreed outcome records that Wilson had “persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience and needless anxiety to another”, contrary to section 127 of the Communications Act 2003.

The 2020 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

In mitigation, Wilson pointed to redacted medical evidence and that he has since “attended various courses” to address his “inability to communicate in an appropriate social way”.

The SRA agreed that “a fine appears to be a sufficient sanction to mark the seriousness of the misconduct and to protect the public and reputation of the profession”. Wilson is to fork over £10,000 plus £2,600 in costs.

Signing off on the settlement, the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal found that “the seriousness of the respondent’s admitted misconduct was not such that any sanction should interfere with his right to practise”.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

11 Comments

Keith

Listen the lad’s made a mistake – a big one, some might say – and turned himself in. Makes him a bigger lad than most. Condolences to the lass, but hopefully they can both put this behind them and move on. Cheers.

Reply Report comment
(8)(20)

Ladder of Law

Give me a break. Most lads wouldn’t come close to saying something like that.

Reply Report comment
(16)(5)

Anonymous

So when this ‘lawyer’ has ethnic clients how can the public be confident that he will be acting in their best interests at all times when we know for a fact he doesn’t exactly hold ethnic minorities in high esteem?

Hmm. Bit of a joke of a decision tbh.

Reply Report comment
(20)(7)

Anonymous

How one feels about people sexually does not reflect how you feel about them professionally. His Asperger’s probably just meant he expressed outwardly what many might think and not say.

Reply Report comment
(3)(6)

Archibald Pomp O'City

“How one feels about people sexually does not reflect how you feel about them professionally.”

Speak for yourself anon!

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Also an immigrate

It’s interesting that someone with a very “ethnic” name calls someone else a “gobby ethnic” and then changes his name to an extremely English one. He is clearly working through some issues of his own.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anonymous

Horrible and silly messages – she should have blocked him after the first one.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Iapetus

This has inspired me to create a Bumble profile. It consists only of the NQ salary at Greenberg Glusker LLP and a picture of my second-favourite Lambo.

Ladies, form an orderly queue.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anonymous

Poor guy. This should never be a criminal or regulatory matter.

Still I learned there is a Zone 8. I never go beyond the circle line unless I have to.

Reply Report comment
(10)(14)

All Lives Matter

Yet another example of the mental health message being “We regulators will talk the talk about mental health, but if your mental health comes up as an issue we will hammer you out of the profession in a shot”.

Reply Report comment
(0)(5)

qoe

Yes, way to go LegalCheek. Really ruined whatever little chance he had at a career. Now he’s lumbered with 10k, and will be unemployed for the rest of his life. It’s not enough the criminal justice system punishes him, LegalCheek decides he must be socially and economically castrate him for life.

A* journalithm

Reply Report comment
(0)(5)

Join the conversation

Related Stories