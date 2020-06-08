Squire Patton Boggs and Osborne Clarke move summer vacation schemes online

Law firms continue to switch to virtual programmes amid virus disruption

A further two law firms have moved their 2020 summer vacation schemes online in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Squire Patton Boggs and Osborne Clarke were due to run in-person work experience programmes in the coming weeks.

Squire Patton Boggs’s summer vacation scheme was due to take place across its four UK offices (London, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds) for two weeks in the last week of July and first week of August.

A spokesperson from the firm confirmed that the scheme will instead run virtually, because of coronavirus, for one week from each UK office in the first week of August.

The SPB spokesperson added that if the firm is unable to meet its new trainee quota, since online assessment is harder than face-to-face, it will schedule another scheme to take place over the Christmas holidays. No decision has been made on this as of yet because it is not yet known whether the firm will need to pursue this route.

Osborne Clarke’s summer vacation scheme was due to run across its three UK offices (London, Bristol and Reading) throughout June and July this year.

The firm, which takes on around 40 summer interns each year, told Legal Cheek:

“We have moved our summer vacation scheme online but the students will still enjoy a personalised course with high levels of contact and mentoring from Osborne Clarke staff.”

A spokesperson from the firm confirmed that the virtual scheme will last one week and participants will be paid £320 for the week. Following completion of the scheme, candidates will be considered for training contracts.

A number of law firms have moved their vacation schemes online in recent months and weeks as their lawyers and graduate recruitment teams continue to work remotely during the COVID-19 lockdown. All five firms that make up the magic circle, for example, have confirmed that their vacation schemes will continue ahead this summer, albeit virtually.

View a list of law firm schemes that have gone virtual due to COVID-19 so far. This page will be updated as we receive new information.

Has your scheme been affected by the coronavirus? Let us know at tips@legalcheek.com