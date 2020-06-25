News

‘We just love being lawyers’, sings CMS choir

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
7

The show must go on — even under lockdown

A screenshot of the CMS choir in action

CMS‘ choir has come together to sing a little ditty about why they love being lawyers.

In the minute-long clip (embedded below), the CMS logo flashes into sight and the ‘curtains’ draw as 15 of the firm’s lawyers take to the virtual stage, presumably given they can’t meet in-person amid the coronavirus disruption.

The musical ensemble then proceed to belt out the song’s first verse whilst a piano plays in the background. We hear the lawyers chant “we are one” when they work, sleep, rise, draft, meet, train and bill.

The video pans across the lawyers, some of whom can be seen holding scripts, before they transition into the next verse:

“And we just love being lawyers,
with all our hearts.
And we shall care for our clients,
with all our soul,
and our might.”

The choir then sing they’ll care for their clients in Glasgow, Kyiv, Hong Kong and Dubai.

The clip sadly cuts at this point and we’re left wondering whether the group went on to reference each and every city that the firm — which has 74 offices in 42 countries — has a presence.

A spokesperson for CMS said: “The choir chorus is special but for internal only, a good show of camaraderie and compliments our great team spirit.”

Anon

Cute but cringe

Anon

Tragic

Anonymous

This is a massive red flag.

Anon

So cringe 😫

Anonymous

I mean I expected it to go:

🎶”We love being lawyers because of the money, the glorious moneyy” 🎶

Then I realised they work at CMS

Anonymous

Can we get an encore?

X

Still rather work here than Jones Day… but only just

