‘We just love being lawyers’, sings CMS choir

The show must go on — even under lockdown

CMS‘ choir has come together to sing a little ditty about why they love being lawyers.

In the minute-long clip (embedded below), the CMS logo flashes into sight and the ‘curtains’ draw as 15 of the firm’s lawyers take to the virtual stage, presumably given they can’t meet in-person amid the coronavirus disruption.

The musical ensemble then proceed to belt out the song’s first verse whilst a piano plays in the background. We hear the lawyers chant “we are one” when they work, sleep, rise, draft, meet, train and bill.

Thank you #ukemplaw for helping with the search! @CMS_Employment got more detail to help. Only sent this little clip, but must watch – song about diversity when billing, drafting and training with our souls. #WeAreOne #selfawareness #Lawyers #InGlasgow pic.twitter.com/pLyTuI5IwD — Paman Singh (@PamanSingh) June 25, 2020

The video pans across the lawyers, some of whom can be seen holding scripts, before they transition into the next verse:

“And we just love being lawyers,

with all our hearts.

And we shall care for our clients,

with all our soul,

and our might.”

The choir then sing they’ll care for their clients in Glasgow, Kyiv, Hong Kong and Dubai.

The clip sadly cuts at this point and we’re left wondering whether the group went on to reference each and every city that the firm — which has 74 offices in 42 countries — has a presence.

A spokesperson for CMS said: “The choir chorus is special but for internal only, a good show of camaraderie and compliments our great team spirit.”