A group of anonymous BPP students have published an open letter complaining about LPC lockdown 'failures'

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
26

‘All concerns raised by students are taken seriously and dealt with using the processes stated in our regulations,’ says law school in response

The BPP LPC students’ open letter

A group of students on the Legal Practice Course (LPC) at BPP University Law School have written anonymously to the university’s vice-chancellor complaining about what they term “persistent failures” with the quality of teaching and assessment during the lockdown period.

In an open letter to Professor Tim Stewart, the students outline a wide range of areas where they are dissatisfied with BPP’s handling of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These include class sizes, IT problems and lack of hard copy course materials, the latter being an issue Legal Cheek reported on last week.

“Overall, BPP University’s response to lockdown and coronavirus has only served to create an environment of mistrust and anxiety for students, severely degrade the quality of teaching and assessment, and push as many costs of adjusting to lockdown onto students,” says the letter, which already has received coverage in both The Law Society Gazette and The Lawyer.

So far the letter has received 62 anonymous signatures. Approximately 3,000 students study the LPC full and part-time each year across BPP centres nationally. This means around 2% of BPP LPC students had signed the letter at the time this story was published.

The 2020 Legal Cheek LPC Most List

Legal Cheek understands that the group is engaging with senior members from the university and that a formal complaints procedure is due to commence.

A spokesperson for BPP said: “We cannot comment on individual complaints but confirm that all concerns raised by students are taken seriously and dealt with using the processes stated in our regulations. We understand and are sympathetic to students impacted by the disruption caused by the unprecedented nature of COVID-19.”

They continued:

“Whilst we have taken many steps to provide opportunities for students to continue to progress, if at all possible, our number one priority has been ensuring the safety of students and colleagues.”

A concerned student

No surprise that Legal Cheek sides with the one's who pay them.

Reply Report comment
(19)(0)

Lorix

My thoughts exactly

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

ULaw Student

The drafting of that letter is abominable, BPP's attention should clearly focus on lock down drafting seminars.

Reply Report comment
(6)(11)

Tony

You have open book exams at the UofLaw, can't really have an input when the BPP LPC is way more intense and demanding

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

What an imbecile

You worked multiple times harder to get the same grade and exact same qualification at the end of the day… congrats

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

T

Not to mention mistakes in The actual exam papers…

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Emily C

Could you expand what you mean by this?

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Ellie

What kind of mistakes? I am starting the LPC in a couple of months so this has really worried me

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Amanda B

Since Legal Cheek doesn’t want to go into full depth in the article regarding the matter… would anyone who has already done the LPC explain what exactly is wrong with the course and teaching and the failures?

I’m starting the LPC in September amongst many other students and it would be very helpful to know what exactly we are getting ourselves into and how to avoid/get around the issues.

Thanks

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Duh

Or just read the letter linked to in the piece Amanda?

Reply Report comment
(1)(13)

Andrew

Obviously that was the first point of call. But the letter doesn't go into much besides from the obvious

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Amanda

I thought so too

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Amanda needs to be more practical

Excellent suggestion above. It is indeed the Legal Practice Course, so it would aid you to be as practical as possible by reading the letter, practically speaking.

Reply Report comment
(0)(6)

Jay

Is there any way to prepare fore the LPC? Maybe it could be down to lack of preparation or not working smart enough. I've seen sooo many people on LinkedIn getting distinctions left right and centre so maybe it's just down to the individuals not working hard enough?

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Keeno

Anyone who doesn't get a Distinction just doesn't work for it – no matter what they say. I can only speak for BPP but everything is there for you to get a Distinction. Teaching is crap but the exams are very formulaic and similar (in some cases identical) to what you do in class.

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

James

The article has referred to the BPP LPC provider…. is the University of Law any better or are the issues a universal problem across all LPC providers?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

V

Oh look, here’s the survey submitted about BPP’s students’ satisfaction.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jYWlcRGBVjwEtTfAls4qrlonoNA7-UrU/view

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

V

.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

V

Here’s the survey the students submitted.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jYWlcRGBVjwEtTfAls4qrlonoNA7-UrU/view

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Jason

It’s funny seeing students posting a breakdown of their LLB and then LPC grades on LinkedIn like any of that stuff matters once you get into practice.

A high first class degree and LPC distinction isn’t going to do much for you after it gets your foot in the door. I have also achieved both but having recently qualified into my firm and looking back I’ve realised how none of that stuff matters if you can’t perform well

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

Harry

Interestingly, the people who graduate with the highest first class grades in the cohort tend to go on and do the least in their careers.

It’s a pattern I’ve noticed and sometimes when I look at my own uni cohort and LPC cohort it’s the ones that were obsessed with high first class scores and distinctions that struggle during their TC and moving up the ranks. They don’t know how to perform well once memorisation and writing an essay goes out of the window

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Joseph

Honestly the students that do stuff like this on LinkedIn are insufferable. The constant validation seeking and arse licking on LinkedIn is the reason I deleted it a long time ago.

Law students are the worst people on that site I hate to say it.

Law students are the worst people on that site I hate to say it.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Truth Serum

I’m in the class of 2020 graduating this year for law and almost all the people with TCs in my year group are high 2:1/low first class grade students

In the top 15 highest ranked students, only around 3 have TCs/Bar Scholarships. The rest haven’t done much in their degrees besides from studying

Reply Report comment
(5)(2)

Ellis

The LPC teaching is only temporarily online and remote and won't impact September starters anyway

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Student at BPP

For those who started their LPC in January, the teaching is PERMANENTLY online. There are no plans for the lessons to be taught in person as teaching is due to end in late August (we are currently studying our electives), with final exams following shortly after (the exams will also be conducted online).

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Anon

LC got the letter.. juicy

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

