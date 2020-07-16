News

BPP students aren’t happy about having to do without hard copy course materials

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
12

Delay sending out textbooks caused by printer being closed due to COVID-19, says law school, which has moved all materials online

A lack of hard copy course materials is starting to bother some BPP University Law School students, exposing the limits of doing everything online.

Students who started at the law school this month on its accelerated Legal Practice Course (LPC) are yet to receive physical copies of “permitted materials”, i.e. textbooks that can be taken into exams such as Butterworths Company Law Handbook, and other hard copy materials.

BPP has said in a statement that all LPC materials are accessible to students online via its Virtual Learning Environment (VLE).

In addition, it is now starting to provide hard copies of the permitted materials, which are being printed and posted directly to students. The law school is trying to get these out to students “as quickly as possible” but its external printing partner only re-opened with limited printing capacity last week following closure and staff furlough amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The 2020 Legal Cheek LPC Most List

Some students, however, continue to be disgruntled by the lack of provision of other hard copy materials, such as chapter notes and other handbooks, which a source tells us were provided to previous LPC cohorts. They said:

“A lot of students are resorting to printing sections of chapter notes and handbooks because BPP has so far refused to provide these in physical form, which all previous cohorts received.”

A student added that workbooks, for example, need to be in a physical rather than PDF format because students often have to work out calculations which they say isn’t as easy to do online. “Workbooks like wills and administration of estates and taxation need to be in physical form — everyone knows that,” they commented.

BPP has issued this statement: “BPP is fully committed to supporting our students, and to this end the whole team has put in enormous efforts to ensure that learning, teaching and assessment can continue, despite the difficulties that COVID-19 has brought.”

It continued:

“We can confirm that all LPC materials are available to students on the VLE, and in addition are providing hard copy permitted materials which are being printed and posted directly to our students. These hard copy permitted materials are being provided to students as quickly as possible but our printing partner only re-opened with limited printing capacity last week. In the meantime, students have access to all their materials on the VLE.”

12 Comments

Former BPP student

When I did the GDL at BPP they provided online only versions of the most important materials. They eventually provided hard copies when people complained but these were vacuum packed blocks of black and white, loose leaf A4 paper. People had to go to Rymans to get them bound themselves (or just stuck them in ring binders).

Rosie

I finished the accelerated LPC at BPP recently. One of the questions in the surveys at the end of each stage was whether students actually wanted hard copies or whether it was wasting resources to print them out as they had received so many complaints.

In most my SGS groups the overwhelming majority accessed everything online, and had stacks of printed paper were never used and wasted!

Also, the wills etc booklet is not a ridiculous length. Very easy to just print on a home printer or now at a local library as they’ve reopened!

Annoyed BPP students everywhere

Wills is 200 pages.
Tax is 150 pages.
… Good luck printing your own Butterworth’s.

In any event, it is not students’ jobs to foot the printing bill when they/their firm have paid £17K for BPP to run the LPC for them…

During an SGS many do access chapter notes and materials online. During exams, paper copies are really essential as they are far more tactile and easier to manage when sitting an exam on the same computer as you are trying to read through 1000 pages of Company statute (and certainly should not assume all students have secondary devices that are suitable).

Accelerated LPC 2019

Think the real issue is that they don’t have any hard copies of the Equity Finance materials to use in the exams – I agree that most of the course materials are fine just online, but couldn’t imagine doing the EF exam without the hard copy materials!

Disgruntled BPP student - weren't we all.

FYI:

For students who sat the year long LPC (September 2019-June 2020), no extra effort was made to get hardcopy elective materials to students either. BPP claimed it was impossible, and yet many students managed to get copies printed by external companies who would ship them even in the middle of the lockdown.

Typical penny-pinching bullshit from BPP. Yet more evidence of why private universities should not be allowed to run degrees: profit before students, every time. The fact that BPP can masquerade as a University and award qualifications and degrees denigrates the entire sector.

Moosh

It’s absolutely appalling, I am currently doing the litigation module – the online proctored exams will not allow us to go online to view these materials electronically so what other option do we have but to print?
Over both criminal and civil litigation there are over 1000 pages for the hard copy materials, considering the materials are included in the price paid for the course it is completely unacceptable that our hand is forced to print.
BPP have refused to provide materials and blamed the printing companies because they are furloughed. How can they not use another printing company?
Ridiculous.

Ella

I’m in the same boat with litigation and trying to find a printing company myself who will print them. The lack of understanding from BPP has been disgusting considering the amount of money we are paying and the amount they are saving on not running a building, staff being furloughed etc! The LPC is stressful enough, moving exams online and making them open book yet we cannot even use the permitted materials we would have if they weren’t open book.

Anon

It should also be flagged – that with core exams now running online, students are not allowed to access the online materials for the exams – they must be in hard copy. As the exams are e proctored – students are also not allowed to use an iPad to access the online materials. Students are not disgruntled because previous cohorts received copies – it is because students are only required the physical copies for the exams. So far students have been told to “be creative” with their note taking rather than actually being given their butter worth’s statutes. BPP have obviously also taken full fees from these students that have only just begun their studies. A recent quote I had on my printing materials was £300+. Costs that BPP are refusing to refund. No wonder all students are raising complainants! Ps. No one is even bothering to respond to student queries.

Current LPC Jan Start Student

This is completely untrue. No announcement has been made to us about printed materials. BPPs position has consistently been that printed materials will not be provided.

Current lpc student

They haven’t sent any of us any of our materials and haven’t even told us they would either. Where is legal cheek even getting the idea this is happening?

Why are they still lying

Current Lpc LLM student

This is not true at all. Bpp have repeatedly told us they will not be providing us with materials. It was only last week my class was advised to either copy out the relevant statute ourself or print off their online copy ( 400 pages long)
I so far have spent 200 pounds on buying a printer, paper and ink. Many of us simply just can’t afford this.
Legal cheek please fact check these articles this is not the first article you have posted that is completely inconsistent with what is actually happening.

Current LLM LPS student at Manchester BPP

Where have you got this information from? I have just received a response TODAY from the committee meeting we had at the beginning of June saying that sending us are materials is “impossible” and no further explanation. This is clear lies. BPP have acted appalling throughout I would go as far as saying they are robbing there students. Shifting all costs to current year students whilst they save a ridiculous amount. No doubt trying to cushion the blow of any lost profits from international students not travelling in September but that’s not what are fees were for!!

