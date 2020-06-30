ULaw and BPP confirm campuses will reopen this autumn

Temperature tests and other safety measures to combat virus spread will be put in place

The University of Law (ULaw) and BPP Law School have announced plans to reopen campuses this autumn but with strict safety measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The duo previously suspended face-to-face teaching in March following the outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

ULaw confirmed all of its UK campuses will reopen from September. Students will be subjected to temperature checks upon arrival in campus using thermographic cameras; plastic screens will be installed in libraries, receptions and student services; and one way systems implemented where possible. There will be directional signage with markers on the floors for students to adhere to social distancing, and sanitiser stations as well as wipes and cleaning products made available at touch points such as printers and PCs.

If government guidance changes in the next few months and ULaw is unable to open its campuses then courses will be delivered online. If a student is unable to travel to campus they will be able to take part in an online programme. There will also be the option for students to start in one campus and switch to another, a ULaw spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, BPP has said it will begin a phased reopening of some of its study centres by the end of September. Students will be able to attend small group study sessions, use library facilities, and book face-to-face appointments with their personal tutor.

BPP has committed to a return to face-to-face teaching but for students who are unsure about returning to the physical classroom, it is allowing them to continue with online learning.

It will implement safety measures including the monitoring and enforcing of maximum capacities in classrooms, libraries and public spaces; frequent sanitising of high-footfall areas; and sanitising stations with hand washing facilities on every floor.