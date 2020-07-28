‘Eat Out to Help Out’… at the Supreme Court
Top court’s café joins government’s new discount scheme
From next Monday eating out is set to be a little bit kinder on the purse strings thanks to a new government scheme.
The Treasury policy, dubbed ‘Eat Out to Help Out’, sees diners save 50% off meals and non-alcoholic drinks (up to £10 per person), in restaurants, pubs and cafés throughout August.
The discount — which aims to encourage people to dine out more and, in turn, help reboot the economy — is redeemable from Monday to Wednesday.
But among the more recognisable establishments taking part in the scheme (Costa Coffee, Nando’s, Pizza Hut, Wagamama and Wetherspoons, to name just a few), is the Supreme Court’s very own café.
Yes, that’s right. Described as a “hidden gem” on the court’s website, the in-house café is among the many participating businesses on the government’s official list.
So why not pop down and grab a slice of cake or hearty soup, and save yourself a few quid at the same time. You may even spot a justice.
Sumpo
Used to work in the same building. Had a chicken and mushroom pie here, loads of raw pastry in the bottom. Not pleasant. Complained to the manager but just got fobbed off with extra broccoli. Like broccoli but not five plates of it. Ate most of it (4 plates) and took the rest back to the office for my m8s.
3.2 stars
Comment Critic
You get 1.7/5