‘Eat Out to Help Out’… at the Supreme Court

Top court’s café joins government’s new discount scheme

From next Monday eating out is set to be a little bit kinder on the purse strings thanks to a new government scheme.

The Treasury policy, dubbed ‘Eat Out to Help Out’, sees diners save 50% off meals and non-alcoholic drinks (up to £10 per person), in restaurants, pubs and cafés throughout August.

The discount — which aims to encourage people to dine out more and, in turn, help reboot the economy — is redeemable from Monday to Wednesday.

But among the more recognisable establishments taking part in the scheme (Costa Coffee, Nando’s, Pizza Hut, Wagamama and Wetherspoons, to name just a few), is the Supreme Court’s very own café.

Yes, that’s right. Described as a “hidden gem” on the court’s website, the in-house café is among the many participating businesses on the government’s official list.

So why not pop down and grab a slice of cake or hearty soup, and save yourself a few quid at the same time. You may even spot a justice.