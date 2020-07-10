Advice

Final seat trainee: ‘I didn’t get my dream NQ role in tech — should I look elsewhere?’

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one final seat trainee requires readers’ advice after failing to secure a role in her “dream” department.

“I am working in a large corporate firm and I’m in my final seat. Since the start, I have wanted one department — technology. All of my work history prior to starting my TC has been in tech firms of one shape or another. I have been open to trying other departments, and some of them have been good, but I still wanted to do this seat the most. Now that I am in my last seat, I’ve been turned down yet again for tech and I will instead be going into commercial litigation.

How do I make this work for me in the future? I’d hate to think my dream of tech is dead but is there any way I can work this to my advantage? Do I need to start looking for work elsewhere post-qualification or is commercial work helpful no matter what I end up doing long-term (particularly in the context of a COVID-19 downturn)? Many thanks for your help.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.

Anon

If you get offered an NQ job in any division, though preferably transactional, take it. It’s a job, there aren’t many out there at the moment.

When the market comes back, you can then either try to get a move to the tech team at you LZR shop or another (accept you may have to take a pay cut for this) or go in-house at a tech company. The latter spans a huge range, from joining a tech giant in some central, steady but quite dull division like procurement through to going as sole counsel to an exciting Hoxton start up which flying by the seat of its financial arse from one month to the next.

LegRec

Agreed. Make the most of your final seat in Commercial Litigation and keep an open mind once the NQ jobs list comes out. If possible, try to stay at your current firm as NQ, even if it is not in your preferred department. As bad as it sounds, the alternative is to be jobless: the legal market is a corpse right now and roles in IP/Tech are like gold dust these days. Many recruiters in the City got furloughed and who knows how many of them will be coming back once the scheme ends. Times are bad.

Try to play the long game, as things may begin to pick up in Q1 2021 and you could either move over to your firm’s IP team, or try to make a lateral move someplace else, potentially even in-house. But right now sit tight and ride out the mess first.

Associate

“Tech” is not a practice area in the same way that M&A, banking or disputes are; it’s an industry. It’s very hard to move between practice areas, but if your firm has a tech focus then it will probably act on some tech disputes as well. If you can get staffed on one of those, then you can build up a CV that will allow you to apply for a job at a firm that has a dedicated tech disputes practice, or go in-house at a tech firm into a general counsel role. In particular, if you went to work at a start up, you’d be required to do a bit of everything. Which is to say, take the job – the market for NQs is awful, and then do your best to follow the above steps.

Tesla

I did not even qualify into a TMT department and I have worked in house at many technology companies as an IT lawyer. I learnt my technology law skills on the job and currently advise financial institutions on technology law matters and commercial contracts. So it is possible not to do a seat in technology law or even qualify into the technology law department and still become an IT/IP law specialist.

Eagle Snr

Sometimes the bird must leave the nest. There are many worms out there. Yet be wary right now. There are predators afoot and the supply of worms is temporarily scarce. It might be worthwhile keeping to the nest for now. Don’t worry my little feathered friend, there will be a time for you to spread your wings.

Anon

Who dreams of being a lawyer? I dream of getting the money.

David Mitchell

I wanted a training contract and preferred NQ position as much as the next guy, but can we please stop referring to firm’s and junior positions in the legal industry as our ‘dreams’.

You just sound like a delusional kid whose watched Suits too many times.

Nobody dreams of becoming a white-collar serf.

Anonymous

Walk away. Apply for your “dream job” elsewhere. And in the meantime flip burgers. When you realise the dream job does not exist and you are still flipping burgers you will learn a valuable lesson, namely that when someone says “follow your dreams” never, ever listen to anything that comes out of their mouth again. Same goes for those that say “listen to your heart” or “ask on the universe will provide” or anyone who ever quotes “The Secret”.

