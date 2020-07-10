Final seat trainee: ‘I didn’t get my dream NQ role in tech — should I look elsewhere?’
I will instead be qualifying into commercial litigation
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one final seat trainee requires readers’ advice after failing to secure a role in her “dream” department.
“I am working in a large corporate firm and I’m in my final seat. Since the start, I have wanted one department — technology. All of my work history prior to starting my TC has been in tech firms of one shape or another. I have been open to trying other departments, and some of them have been good, but I still wanted to do this seat the most. Now that I am in my last seat, I’ve been turned down yet again for tech and I will instead be going into commercial litigation.
How do I make this work for me in the future? I’d hate to think my dream of tech is dead but is there any way I can work this to my advantage? Do I need to start looking for work elsewhere post-qualification or is commercial work helpful no matter what I end up doing long-term (particularly in the context of a COVID-19 downturn)? Many thanks for your help.”
If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.
Anon
If you get offered an NQ job in any division, though preferably transactional, take it. It’s a job, there aren’t many out there at the moment.
When the market comes back, you can then either try to get a move to the tech team at you LZR shop or another (accept you may have to take a pay cut for this) or go in-house at a tech company. The latter spans a huge range, from joining a tech giant in some central, steady but quite dull division like procurement through to going as sole counsel to an exciting Hoxton start up which flying by the seat of its financial arse from one month to the next.
LegRec
Agreed. Make the most of your final seat in Commercial Litigation and keep an open mind once the NQ jobs list comes out. If possible, try to stay at your current firm as NQ, even if it is not in your preferred department. As bad as it sounds, the alternative is to be jobless: the legal market is a corpse right now and roles in IP/Tech are like gold dust these days. Many recruiters in the City got furloughed and who knows how many of them will be coming back once the scheme ends. Times are bad.
Try to play the long game, as things may begin to pick up in Q1 2021 and you could either move over to your firm’s IP team, or try to make a lateral move someplace else, potentially even in-house. But right now sit tight and ride out the mess first.