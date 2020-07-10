Final seat trainee: ‘I didn’t get my dream NQ role in tech — should I look elsewhere?’

I will instead be qualifying into commercial litigation

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one final seat trainee requires readers’ advice after failing to secure a role in her “dream” department.

“I am working in a large corporate firm and I’m in my final seat. Since the start, I have wanted one department — technology. All of my work history prior to starting my TC has been in tech firms of one shape or another. I have been open to trying other departments, and some of them have been good, but I still wanted to do this seat the most. Now that I am in my last seat, I’ve been turned down yet again for tech and I will instead be going into commercial litigation.

How do I make this work for me in the future? I’d hate to think my dream of tech is dead but is there any way I can work this to my advantage? Do I need to start looking for work elsewhere post-qualification or is commercial work helpful no matter what I end up doing long-term (particularly in the context of a COVID-19 downturn)? Many thanks for your help.”