Irwin Mitchell lawyers offered Zoom twerk class

Cancelled due to ‘low engagement’

Lawyers at Irwin Mitchell (IM) have reportedly been encouraged to get their twerk on in the name of gender diversity.

In an email recently circulated around the PI powerhouse, lawyers and staff were invited to partake in an hour-long Zoom class “designed to teach you the basis of Twerking”.

RollOnFriday reports that the bum shaking session was organised by the firm’s gender diversity group.

The email apparently went on to explain that the class, limited to 20 participants to enable the instructor to provide “individual input”, included “routines as well as a Twerk choreography teaching you how to werQ to the beat”.

IM’s twerk’ers were also encouraged to wear “a loose pair of shorts”, the report adds.

But those hoping to get their shake-on under lockdown where left disappointed after the class was abandoned due to “low engagement”.

A spokesperson for the firm said: