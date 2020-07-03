Irwin Mitchell lawyers offered Zoom twerk class
Cancelled due to ‘low engagement’
Lawyers at Irwin Mitchell (IM) have reportedly been encouraged to get their twerk on in the name of gender diversity.
In an email recently circulated around the PI powerhouse, lawyers and staff were invited to partake in an hour-long Zoom class “designed to teach you the basis of Twerking”.
RollOnFriday reports that the bum shaking session was organised by the firm’s gender diversity group.
The email apparently went on to explain that the class, limited to 20 participants to enable the instructor to provide “individual input”, included “routines as well as a Twerk choreography teaching you how to werQ to the beat”.
IM’s twerk’ers were also encouraged to wear “a loose pair of shorts”, the report adds.
But those hoping to get their shake-on under lockdown where left disappointed after the class was abandoned due to “low engagement”.
A spokesperson for the firm said:
“A professional dance workshop was arranged by our gender diversity group aimed at encouraging confidence, improving fitness and to raise money for a women’s domestic violence charity. Based on low engagement and feedback from colleagues we’ve taken the decision to cancel the class while still making a donation to the charity.”
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Joe
New meaning to legal cheek