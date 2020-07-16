News

Leeds Beckett music grad goes viral after sneaking into hungover mate’s Nottingham law lecture

Adam Mawardi
By Adam Mawardi on
8

‘I was watching Suits at the time’, Bradley Green tells Legal Cheek

A TikTok of a music grad sneaking into a Nottingham Uni law lecture in place of his hungover mate has gone viral.

The popular clip (embedded below), which was posted last year but resurfaced after being spotted by The Tab, boasts over 660,000 views on TikTok and 106,000 likes. “It’s kind of mad,” viral star Bradley Green told Legal Cheek.

@sundaymidweek

Few law lectures ##fyp ##foryoupage ##uni ##uniofnottingham ##leedsbeckett

♬ original sound – sundaymidweek

Green, who at the time of filming studied music at Leeds Beckett University, begins his TikTok tale with some cinematic narration:

“This is the story about the time me and my mate went on a night out and he couldn’t be bothered to go to lectures the next day, so I told him I’d go for him.”

The 44-second clip then jumps to the following morning as Green walks through the University of Nottingham’s campus. He then asks the camera:

“Can someone tell me why I’m going to a law lecture in Nottingham when I study music in Leeds? I don’t know, but I thought it would be funny.”

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Armed with his friend’s notebook filled with legal jargon, Green takes his position in the lecture theatre where he’s seen surrounded by law students. As the class begins, Green uses the text on screen to ask a familiar question: ‘What’s going on?’

But Green persevered and in the next shot can be seen sitting in on his second law lecture of the day.

Speaking to Legal Cheek, Green said he was “watching Suits at the time” and found the lecture “super, super interesting — not that I had a clue what was going on”.

Although Green, now a music producer, does find the contract law element to music appealing, he explained that he’s not planning on switching to law any time soon. Instead he hopes his TikTok success can be a way to share his music with the masses.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

8 Comments

Anon

Leeds who?

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

Jim

This has to be the most uninteresting thing I have ever read the title of (for the avoidance of doubt, I did not read the article, as why on earth would I?).

Reply Report comment
(14)(0)

God of Litigation

Who cares, and why is this even newsworthy?

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anon

Someone from LC was hoping writing this article would be their chance to pull his guy

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Mr Mission Impossible

*Adds stealth to LinkedIn*

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

lol

Jesus – was that it?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

anon

Unay!!! Gwan lad! Unaaaaay.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

MC trainee

Top bants.

Seriously tho – taking journalism from the Tab. Crickey I used to work there when at Cambridge and even then it was a cesspitt

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories