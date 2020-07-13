News

Top UK law schools require higher A-Level grades from poorer students, research finds

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
17

Also half as likely to attend high-ranking unis

Students from poorer backgrounds need higher A-Level grades than their peers to attend top UK law schools, a study of England’s most selective universities has found.

The research, conducted by social equality consultancy The Bridge Group in collaboration with York Law School and magic circle firm Clifford Chance, found that university applicants from lower socio-economic backgrounds are significantly more likely to have been predicted at least ‘AAB’ in their A-Levels than their advantaged peers.

“This means that law schools require applicants from less advantaged backgrounds to have higher grades than their more advantaged peers,” the 100-page report concluded. “This is contrary to the intended commitment to access.”

The report went on to state that the data is not sufficiently detailed to confirm the reasons for the difference.

The research looks at UCAS data for 20 of the most selective law schools in England, as well as the admissions criteria and processes employed by a wider group of the top 30 UK law schools.

It further found that poorer students are half as likely to attend England’s top 20 law schools than their peers. They make up less than a quarter of successful applicants.

Applicants from less advantaged backgrounds were also less likely to receive an offer with qualifications other than A-Levels, such as BTECs. Vocational qualifications alone were only accepted by two-thirds (65%) of top UK law schools.

Commenting on today’s finding, Dr Penelope Griffin, director of higher education and impact at The Bridge Group, said:

“It is surprising that applicants from lower socio-economic neighbourhoods need higher A-Level grades. We recommend that law schools investigate the impact of their admissions requirements and processes.”

Laura Yeates, head of graduate talent at Clifford Chance, added: “This research highlights how much more both the university sector and employers still need to do to level the playing field.”

The report says that law schools should consider contextual admissions and develop a more “evidence-based” approach to setting grade requirements. It advises linking in with employers of law graduates to promote greater consistency between universities and firms. It also recommends the creation of a ‘Law Admissions Network’ for tutors and professional admissions staff to support entry by students from less advantaged backgrounds.

The legal profession continues to be dominated by individuals from higher socio-economic backgrounds.

In March the Solicitors Regulation Authority released the findings of its biannual collection of diversity data. Privately-educated lawyers continue to dominate corporate law firms: three times as many lawyers (21%) attended fee-paying schools than the national UK average (7%).

17 Comments

Joe

This is exactly why every ethnic minority has been told they have to work more than twice as hard to get the same opportunities as their white counterparts

Reply
(22)(12)

Anonymous

You probably have not read the article, it is not about ethnic minority students but about students from poorer backgrounds and state educated students, most of whom are white students (together with many ethnic minority students, obviously).

Reply
(18)(5)

Anon

It’s not as simple as ethnic minorities being subject to direct discrimination just because of the colour of their skin. It’s a class issue first and foremost that, thanks to systemic racism, ends up disproportionately affecting ethnic minorities.

I’m a privately educated ethnic minority who went to a school and university where there were lots like me. I don’t see quite as many in the City right now but I do think there are more coming through than before. Even so, I’d question how representative we are of the UK population at large, having taken race and socio-economic background into account.

What top tier universities, and City law firms that recruit from those universities, lack is diversity of social class. It’s particularly hard because it’s not as visible as ethnicity (barring white ethnic minorities etc.). There are plenty of ethnic minorities that are multitudes more privileged than your average working class student, whatever race they may be; a black kid that went to Charterhouse has a significantly better chance than a white kid from an estate in rural Wales, for example.

Reply
(11)(15)

Harriet

You think you’re saying some revolutionary stuff in those paragraphs but it’s clearly implied that Joe guy was talking about ethnic minorities of poorer socio economic backgrounds.

What privileged ethnic minority is going to be told by their parents that they’re going to be at a disadvantage and have to work twice as hard? None, it’s common sense.

Reply
(2)(0)

No shhh Sherlock

Wow!! You’re telling me that those rich private educated Asian candidates from Hong Kong and Singapore and the wealthy conservative Hindu Indian students are more privileged than genuinely poor ethnic minorities? How’d you work that one out mate? Give this guy a Nobel peace prize lads

Reply
(3)(0)

Andrew J

You can be white middle class and mediocre and get by in the legal profession and fluke your way up. It’s impossible to do that if you’re not from that sort of background – you literally can not afford to be mediocre, you have to be the one of best candidates the recruiters have seen

Reply
(40)(52)

TheAcres

This.

Reply
(3)(12)

illiterate peasant, PhD

A fundamentally incorrect assumption of both this article and the report which it is discussing: the Bridge Group’s report uses something called POLAR4 statistics as a proxy for socioeconomic status, which is inappropriate. POLAR4 literally measures educational engagement, resulting in the tautology that those who tend not to be engaged in higher education are less qualified for universities and jobs which have high educational standards. Is this controversial?

The wider problem is that the British school system is absolutely abysmal, A-Levels are poorly designed and prioritise rote repetition over actual thinking, and everything gets overhauled every five years or so when a new government wants to foist some novel big picture policy schema on local authorities to win political points. Government education policy has been trumpeted, by both parties, as a means to promote social equality and raise standards since the first major overhaul in 1945, and has been in a state of constant revolution since; and lo and behold, it’s been on a permanent downward trajectory for seventy years, with a knock on effect on almost every other part of society. The only reason private schools consistently do better than state schools in almost every metric is that they’ve managed to degrade slightly less precipitously in respect of their academic rigour and cultural standards.

Reply
(11)(0)

Roy

Generally accurate, but you fall into the classic trap of denigrating rote learning. If anything, there’s been a complete destruction of the importance of rote learning over the last 60 years.

Rote learning is not mutually exclusive from critical thinking. It’s about getting the building blocks of knowledge into your mind, from which you can actually start to form original ideas.

Shakespeare had grammar drilled into him day after day when he was being educated. I doubt he loved it it, but it gave him the linguistic ability to write King Lear.

Reply
(7)(1)

Diane

Because the law schools know the firms are doing the same.

Reply
(4)(0)

Cato

Contextualised grades based on socio-economic data are a no-brainer. What are these universities playing at?

(X) Working class kid gets BBB in spite of his poor state school.
(Y) Posh kid coasts to AAB because of his six-figure education.

(1) X’s ceiling is going to be far higher than Y’s.
(2) By going to an elite university X’s life-chances improve more than Y’s would have done had B got in.
(3) And X’s school/family/community benefits, with others being motivated to apply to similar universities.

Uni admissions departments are living in a pre-Moneyball world. Stop taking the dregs of the Home Counties. Take some calculated risks instead.

Reply
(14)(25)

Jarrod

I agree. This will help BAME candidates too, who have traditionally been repressed and kept down by the system. There are many talented BAME candidates that don’t get a look in when their ceiling of potential is so, so high.

Reply
(3)(1)

Faysal

There are other forums of discrimination, which are very much in play.

I have very good reasons to suspect the PSC exam outcomes, particularly for the Financial Services Exam are manipulated at an institutional for persons attempting to qualify through the equivalent means route.

Reply
(0)(0)

Anon

City law firm partners tend to believe passionately in private education because it’s how they spunk much of their earnings. Admitting it’s waste of money kind of undermines their life choices.

Reply
(10)(25)

Anon

As a state school educated Oxbridge graduate going into law, I’ll never understand why people pay for schooling when grammar schools exist.

Reply
(0)(0)

Oxon

**stirs pot**

Reply
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

