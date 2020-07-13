Top UK law schools require higher A-Level grades from poorer students, research finds
Also half as likely to attend high-ranking unis
Students from poorer backgrounds need higher A-Level grades than their peers to attend top UK law schools, a study of England’s most selective universities has found.
The research, conducted by social equality consultancy The Bridge Group in collaboration with York Law School and magic circle firm Clifford Chance, found that university applicants from lower socio-economic backgrounds are significantly more likely to have been predicted at least ‘AAB’ in their A-Levels than their advantaged peers.
“This means that law schools require applicants from less advantaged backgrounds to have higher grades than their more advantaged peers,” the 100-page report concluded. “This is contrary to the intended commitment to access.”
The report went on to state that the data is not sufficiently detailed to confirm the reasons for the difference.
The research looks at UCAS data for 20 of the most selective law schools in England, as well as the admissions criteria and processes employed by a wider group of the top 30 UK law schools.
It further found that poorer students are half as likely to attend England’s top 20 law schools than their peers. They make up less than a quarter of successful applicants.
Applicants from less advantaged backgrounds were also less likely to receive an offer with qualifications other than A-Levels, such as BTECs. Vocational qualifications alone were only accepted by two-thirds (65%) of top UK law schools.
Commenting on today’s finding, Dr Penelope Griffin, director of higher education and impact at The Bridge Group, said:
“It is surprising that applicants from lower socio-economic neighbourhoods need higher A-Level grades. We recommend that law schools investigate the impact of their admissions requirements and processes.”
Laura Yeates, head of graduate talent at Clifford Chance, added: “This research highlights how much more both the university sector and employers still need to do to level the playing field.”
The report says that law schools should consider contextual admissions and develop a more “evidence-based” approach to setting grade requirements. It advises linking in with employers of law graduates to promote greater consistency between universities and firms. It also recommends the creation of a ‘Law Admissions Network’ for tutors and professional admissions staff to support entry by students from less advantaged backgrounds.
The legal profession continues to be dominated by individuals from higher socio-economic backgrounds.
In March the Solicitors Regulation Authority released the findings of its biannual collection of diversity data. Privately-educated lawyers continue to dominate corporate law firms: three times as many lawyers (21%) attended fee-paying schools than the national UK average (7%).
Joe
This is exactly why every ethnic minority has been told they have to work more than twice as hard to get the same opportunities as their white counterparts
Anonymous
You probably have not read the article, it is not about ethnic minority students but about students from poorer backgrounds and state educated students, most of whom are white students (together with many ethnic minority students, obviously).
Anon
It’s not as simple as ethnic minorities being subject to direct discrimination just because of the colour of their skin. It’s a class issue first and foremost that, thanks to systemic racism, ends up disproportionately affecting ethnic minorities.
I’m a privately educated ethnic minority who went to a school and university where there were lots like me. I don’t see quite as many in the City right now but I do think there are more coming through than before. Even so, I’d question how representative we are of the UK population at large, having taken race and socio-economic background into account.
What top tier universities, and City law firms that recruit from those universities, lack is diversity of social class. It’s particularly hard because it’s not as visible as ethnicity (barring white ethnic minorities etc.). There are plenty of ethnic minorities that are multitudes more privileged than your average working class student, whatever race they may be; a black kid that went to Charterhouse has a significantly better chance than a white kid from an estate in rural Wales, for example.
Harriet
You think you’re saying some revolutionary stuff in those paragraphs but it’s clearly implied that Joe guy was talking about ethnic minorities of poorer socio economic backgrounds.
What privileged ethnic minority is going to be told by their parents that they’re going to be at a disadvantage and have to work twice as hard? None, it’s common sense.
No shhh Sherlock
Wow!! You’re telling me that those rich private educated Asian candidates from Hong Kong and Singapore and the wealthy conservative Hindu Indian students are more privileged than genuinely poor ethnic minorities? How’d you work that one out mate? Give this guy a Nobel peace prize lads