Tributes pour in for LSE law graduate who fell from bridge while escaping burning car

Azra Kemal was due to commence LPC

An LSE law graduate has died after falling from a bridge in an attempt to flee a burning car.

Azra Kemal, 24, was travelling from London, where she lived, when she reportedly plunged 40 feet to her death from a viaduct on the A21 and onto the land below. She was pronounced dead at the scene by South East Coast Ambulance Service. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Kent Police, who were alerted to the incident in the early hours of Thursday morning, say Kemal is understood to have fallen near an exit for Tonbridge while seeking assistance after a car she was travelling in caught alight.

The police have urged anyone with information or any footage of the incident to come forward.

Kamal graduated in law from the London School of Economics in 2019, a spokesperson from the university told this website. The graduate was due to commence the Legal Practice Course this year, the Mail Online reports.

Her mother, Nevres Kemal, 56, told the newspaper that she had phoned her just minutes prior to the incident to say that she was on her way home from a night out with friends. She said her home in North London now feels empty without her only child, adding:

“She was really and truly the air that I breathe. That is all I live for, for her. I am in total shock. I do not know what to say. She was such a giver, she was so bright and feisty.”

She said her daughter’s last words were, “please don’t let me die”.

Jason Farrell, an editor at Sky News, paid tribute to the former law student, who he described as “talented, tenacious and full of fun”. He said: