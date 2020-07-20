News

Tributes pour in for LSE law graduate who fell from bridge while escaping burning car

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
5

Azra Kemal was due to commence LPC

Azra Kemal (via Facebook)

An LSE law graduate has died after falling from a bridge in an attempt to flee a burning car.

Azra Kemal, 24, was travelling from London, where she lived, when she reportedly plunged 40 feet to her death from a viaduct on the A21 and onto the land below. She was pronounced dead at the scene by South East Coast Ambulance Service. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Kent Police, who were alerted to the incident in the early hours of Thursday morning, say Kemal is understood to have fallen near an exit for Tonbridge while seeking assistance after a car she was travelling in caught alight.

The police have urged anyone with information or any footage of the incident to come forward.

Kamal graduated in law from the London School of Economics in 2019, a spokesperson from the university told this website. The graduate was due to commence the Legal Practice Course this year, the Mail Online reports.

The 2020 Legal Cheek LPC Most List

Her mother, Nevres Kemal, 56, told the newspaper that she had phoned her just minutes prior to the incident to say that she was on her way home from a night out with friends. She said her home in North London now feels empty without her only child, adding:

“She was really and truly the air that I breathe. That is all I live for, for her. I am in total shock. I do not know what to say. She was such a giver, she was so bright and feisty.”

She said her daughter’s last words were, “please don’t let me die”.

Jason Farrell, an editor at Sky News, paid tribute to the former law student, who he described as “talented, tenacious and full of fun”. He said:

“She cared deeply about people, was a great friend and occasional fixer helping me create some of my best work at Sky News. She will be hugely missed.”

5 Comments

Rip

Horrible, RIP

Joe

Rest in Peace Azra. Our thoughts and condolences are with your family. No parent should lose their child in such a way. She had such a bright future ahead of her.

Emma

Life is so precious and hearing about a death like this really puts it into perspective. It could be any one of us.

We are all so wrapped up in our career progression and trying to strive for these titles and achievements but in the end that could be taken from us in a second.

Just a message out to everyone reading this – in the legal world we are trapped inside this little bubble but in the big scheme of things none of this stuff is important.

Your family, friends, memories and life moments are the real gems of life. You cannot replace true happiness with achievements and career titles. Live life and enjoy every moment.

Elliot

Everyone is in the rat race to get the best law firm TC/pupillage and best salary but you’re right, sometimes we overlook the things that matter whilst we’re chasing these things.

Rest in peace Azra, a life taken from this earth too soon. She deserved so much more and my thoughts are with her family.

Random passer-by

Read about this over the weekend and felt really sad. She worked hard to pull herself to a good place and was on the cusp of a brilliant career I’m sure. RIP, and I hope her mother finds strength to keep going. To lose a child is devastating, but to lose your only child can really strip your life of any purpose and will make it tough to carry on. I hope she has people close to her to pull her through this, so she can find some joy and purpose in her life moving forward.

