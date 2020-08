11 photos of Taylor Swift dressed like law firms

Legal lookbook includes the magic circle

What would Taylor Swift look like dressed as a law firm?

It’s a key question that the Legal Cheek team has been asking themselves ever since spotting finance whizz Robert Colling’s viral tweet, depicting the global pop star as a bunch of top accountancy firms — including the Big Four.

After exploring the depths of Google images, we have answers.

Taylor Swift, law firm edition 👇🏽 (h/t: @RobertCollings_) — Adam Mawardi (@adambinmawardi) August 13, 2020

Training contract hunters looking for new ways to dress for success need look no further. After all, ditching drab corporate garb to imitate your dream firm’s colour scheme is arguably the sincerest form of flattery.

Here is Taylor Swift, law firm edition.

Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance Clifford Chance pic.twitter.com/7J8jlCdkQN — Adam Mawardi (@adambinmawardi) August 13, 2020

Herbert Smith Freehills Herbert Smith Freehills pic.twitter.com/YY3xbV3k8H — Adam Mawardi (@adambinmawardi) August 13, 2020

Linklaters

Freshfields

Slaughter and May

Slaughter and May pic.twitter.com/QKZpXfz5LA — Adam Mawardi (@adambinmawardi) August 13, 2020

DLA Piper

Baker Mckenzie

Reed Smith

Womble Bond Dickinson