News

Love Island solicitor Rosie Williams to launch lawyer-inspired clothing line

Adam Mawardi
By Adam Mawardi on
7

‘I found it impossible to find really nice workwear that wasn’t going to break the bank’, she tells Legal Cheek

Rosie Williams (image credit: @rosieawilliams)

Former Love Island contestant Rosie Williams has designed a clothing line inspired by her time practising as a solicitor.

‘White Collar’, which officially drops tomorrow, offers a range of fashionable but formal workwear aimed towards professional women.

According to the solicitor-turned-social-media-influencer, the fashion line includes ‘White Collar Classics’, a standard mix-and-match range of tops, shirts and skirts which all together create 65 looks. Meanwhile, the premium ‘Boardroom Collection’ contains more formal pieces.

Williams, who trained with Manchester law firm Just Costs Solicitors and was only three months qualified before entering Love Island in 2018, recalls that office chic was difficult to come by. The now-fashion designer tells Legal Cheek:

“I never found a specific store or an online retailer that I could go to get those sorts of clothes. I found it impossible to find really nice workwear that wasn’t going to break the bank but still looked quite smart and premium.”

Shopping around wasn’t easy either. “I would only really find the time, to be honest, to go shopping if it was in my lunch hour,” says Williams. “And even then as a solicitor you don’t always get a lunch hour, it’s at your desk.”

The former solicitor previously described working 18-hour days and having sleepless nights — which left her little time to search for the perfect outfit, let alone the perfect man.

White Collar also aims to tackle a classic workwear conundrum: comfort. “My shirts obviously fitted perfectly when I stood up but when I sat down all day I found that they would pull on the back, felt like they might rip and that was really, really uncomfortable,” says Williams. The new collection — which runs in sizes 6 to 18 — includes shirts with added stretch, making it comfier for desk-bound workers sat in front of a computer all day.

A sneak peek of the collection (image credit: @whitecollar)

It appears that dressing up can also make you a better lawyer. Williams recalls feeling more motivated on Monday mornings — wearing heels, pencil skirts or trousers — than she did on dress-down Fridays. She adds:

“It made being in work a bit more exciting as well — I felt like I was doing a professional job, I felt more the part.”

Opting for sophisticated and smart over casual office garb is important especially when it comes to making first impressions, says Williams — as captured by the header in White Collar’s Instagram bio: ‘A Statement Without Speaking’.

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Though many offices remain closed following COVID-19, Williams believes that sprucing up your working-from-home wardrobe can increase productivity — even if it’s just the top half of your body.

Meanwhile, with schools set to re-open in September, Williams hopes that working parents will look to buy new office uniform. “Just like they go and buy their children’s school uniform and pencil cases this time of year, maybe they can then think about buying new workwear for themselves,” she says.

Williams hasn’t completely got away from sleepless nights as she manages White Collar alongside her main Instagram account, which has nearly 800,000 followers. She says:

“If you want to be successful at anything, you have to put everything into it. But I never really stop now — probably just as busy as I was back then.”

Asked if she plans on returning to law, Williams replies, “I never want to say never — I still love it”, adding that becoming a solicitor “is still my proudest achievement”. For now, she’s enjoying making use of her organisational and legal skills as she prepares for the next collection dropping in November, designed in mind for Christmas parties and work-dos. For our male readers — don’t fret, a men’s range will be dropping next year.

For a weekly round-up of news, plus jobs and latest event info

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

7 Comments

Anon

I think Legal Cheek are trolling us now.

Reply Report comment
(29)(0)

Lol

Those 3 suits from the insta page 🥴

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

Al Capone

They look more like prohibition-era bank robbers

Reply Report comment
(22)(0)

Joe

‘I found it impossible to find really nice workwear that wasn’t going to break the bank’

Ermmm H&M? Even Primark do decent work wear skirts and dresses? It’s not difficult finding cheap professional workwear for women… it’s a lot harder for men because you can tell the difference between a cheap suit and an expensive one straight away but women get away with that a lot more. Simple black/navy blue knee length dress and tights and you’re good

Reply Report comment
(16)(1)

Florence Beatrice Clegg

‘Making use of her organisational and Legal skills’

Totally not a cliche statement that every rookie puts in their first ever vac scheme application

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Claire

Perfect time to launch a formal office wear collection…in the era of WFH!

Reply Report comment
(11)(0)

Fact, Fiction or Foreign Jurisdiction?

Good luck to her in taking this forward, starting up a business is never easy.

However, is now the time for it?

With the switch to WFH, which is likely to continue to some extent going forward, the need for smart wear in the office has definitely fallen away.

I (James) work at WBD and even before lockdown we didn’t wear suits unless absolutely necessary. I just don’t see that formal wear is going to be as important moving forward.

(Also, check out our podcast: https://anchor.fm/factfictionforeign)

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories