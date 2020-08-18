News

Ashurst ditches A-Level requirements for training contract hopefuls as government performs exam U-turn

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
18

Follows similar move by DWF

Ashurst’s London office

City law firm Ashurst has ditched A-Level requirements for training contract seekers in bid to increase the diversity of candidates who progress to the interview stage.

The firm, which takes on around 45 trainees each year, said “gamified assessments of cognitive ability, problem solving and emotional intelligence” are more accurate predictors of performance.

Ashurst first introduced online tests into its London recruitment process in 2019.

Legal Cheek’s Firms Most List shows the silver circle player previously required a minimum A-Level requirement of AAB or equivalent. This will be officially scrapped from September.

Nick Wong, graduate recruitment partner, said: “We know that academic performance is not an accurate predictor of performance in a role and using these tests also reduces the risk of unconscious bias and social capital playing a part in recruitment.”

Secure your place: The UK Virtual Law Fair Series 2020

He continued:

“This approach will also allow us to increase the diversity of candidates who progress to interview and are offered positions at Ashurst. 2020 A-Level students can therefore be reassured that their grades will not disadvantage them when applying for a training contract at Ashurst.”

The move comes as the education secretary Gavin Williamson confirmed yesterday that all A-Level results in England will be based on teacher-assessed grades, after it emerged almost 40% of results had been downgraded as part of a controversial standardisation model.

Last week DWF announced it was scrapping specific A-Level requirements for aspiring lawyers. It will instead ask for “good A-Levels/Scottish Highers or equivalent”.

18 Comments

Disgruntled

This comes with all the Virtue Signalling PR boost, and none of the downfalls, considering A-Levels for this year, next year or whenever education can be effectively carried out, are now worthless.

Showround @ Bakers

Genuine question, why are you disgruntled? Assuming it’s because you worked hard at A-levels and have the grades to show for it you’re likely at a better university than those who benefit from this so still have an advantage.

Patient NQ

I don’t follow? A-Levels are entry requirements into university, so law firms dispensing the need for them wont change much, you’ll just need a damn good redbrick uni degree and some experience on the side same as before. I understand that they’re a good metric to sort the wheat from the chaff so to speak with the grade inflation that occurs in some uni’s as it shows a longer period of academic excellence, but honestly, even the LLB doesn’t do much in terms of preparing you for practice. People still need to get through the assessment stages and if you’re a duffer you have no chance anyways.

Gavlar

Good move

M Ployer

This year’s A levels will now forever be viewed as the ones that are 40% over-inflated and thus meaningless for whole cohort now the government chickened out.

Realist

If you can’t get AAB at Alevel, you are going to struggle with practicing at a decent city firm. Having seen the results of attempts to recruit from ex-polytechnic universities to boost “diversity” and how quickly that was shelved when the trainees turned out to be inept and lacking in basic literacy, I suspect this will be quietly dropped after one recruitment round.

Surrealist

I’m not a fan of diversity hiring, and I agree that someone with a long and successful educational pedigree can and should be very attractive to firms. However, A-level results and pre-uni education more broadly is the least valuable factor in that matrix.

Very few students are truly focused on their career (including grades which they might need for that career) at 15, 16, 17. When you’re a teenager, unless you have very strong micromanagement from your parents / mentors, you’re 99% of the time focused on friends, the opposite sex (or the same sex, whatever’s your cup of tea), going out / parties, coming of age. So you can’t honestly say that someone can’t get their game together at uni, and then go on to be a brilliant and committed lawyer at a demanding City firm, just because they don’t have the A-level / GCSE grades to show for it.

Andrew (Andy)

Still, getting straight As at A level is very easy. Especially nowadays when many As are really Bs in old money.

me

Don’t be stupid.

I got way below AAB and am at an MC firm now. I’ve met people who got A*’/A’s in their A Levels, went to Oxbridge and Russell group unis and some are completely useless.

A level grades don’t define you! Firms are lazy and don’t want to take the time to find real talent – that can be in the form of being academic, resilient and hard working, being a people’s person etc. etc.

Joe

Your spelling and grammar says otherwise.

What sort of person says “am” instead of “I’m / I am”??? Definitely not the MC kind that’s for sure.

me

If that’s the way I write/speak, it is what it is. Let’s not pretend that this comments section is going to be taken into consideration when I’m getting my pay check.

At the end of the day, I know my worth and I know that I deserve to be where I am.

Not to brag or anything but I have outshone people with top academix throughout my TC and beyond.

Btw – I spelt academics like that because I knew it would grind your gears. Please don’t make a note of it in my next appraisal x

Building Society from 1986

Sorry, what’s a “check”?

Anonymous

It is what the poorly educated call a “cheque”. If I saw that in a letter from a UK based lawyer I’d seriously question using them going forward.

Anon

Good on you for your success, but you’re naive if you think it’s about law firms being lazy rather than making a commercial decision.

Your MC firm could interview everyone with CCC or better at A Level. No doubt they would unearth a couple of unpolished diamonds, but the thousands of hours spent operating this process would obviously not be worth the benefits.

Anon

Pretty pointless when no one with good grades is applying to Ashurst anyway.

Anon

Good response that reflects the firm’s values – other firms should follow

Whipped

Why no article on big daddy Latham’s fat retention rate?

Jarrod

This is good news. Of course, there is a lot more work to be done.

Join the conversation

