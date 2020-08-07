Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Who’s afraid of judicial review? [Open Democracy]
London in limbo: can the capital survive this crisis? [The Spectator] (registration required)
Life During Law: Andrew Ballheimer [Legal Business]
Report: How has coronavirus impacted the justice system? [Justice Committee]
Barrister Alexandra Wilson: ‘I’ve often been mistaken for a defendant’ [The Times] (£)
‘Off-White’ goods not inherently or objectively ‘off-white’ in colour [The IPKat blog]
Meshed Up: The Treatment of Women Following Mesh Surgery [Legal Feminist]
Meet the experts who will consider reforming judicial review [Legal Cheek Journal]
Long way to go before remote hearings become the norm [Law Society Gazette]
Overcoming Covid-19 career anxieties [Legal Futures]
“I don’t think this will be a big problem for you. Maybe CC do this but I received two City TC offers this summer and I graduated a couple of years ago. Ultimately if you’re a good candidate being a 2020 graduate will not disadvantage you in the slightest!” [Legal Cheek comments]
EVENT: Secrets to Success Sheffield — with CMS, Irwin Mitchell and ULaw
[Legal Cheek Events]
Join the conversation