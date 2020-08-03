News

This is how much you stand to earn as a law grad, uni by uni

CJ McKinney
By CJ McKinney on
13

Official stats show how much law grads are earning five years on

It’s official: Oxbridge is the place to study law if you want to make serious bank.

Government figures show that the average Oxford law graduate is making £72,600 five years after finishing their degree, while the median Cambridge LLB grad makes £59,900.

That puts Oxbridge at the top of a league table that ranks 99 universities in England, Scotland and Wales by graduate earnings in 2017/18. Those covered by the figures would have graduated five years previously.

The data excludes international students and people doing a second or postgraduate degree — so it’s a good gauge of how UK students doing their first degree get on financially after studying law. It works by matching people’s education records to information held by the taxman.

On the other hand, it doesn’t “control for differences in the characteristics of graduates”, such as how poor they were entering uni. Some institutions take a much higher proportion of disadvantaged students than others.

The boffins also point out that “higher education will have a range of personal and societal benefits that extend beyond earnings, which by its nature are not captured in the statistics presented here”.

Anyway — here’s the league table.

Median earnings of law grads five years after graduating — 2017/18

1 University of Oxford £72,600
2 University of Cambridge £59,900
3 University College London £50,000
4 University of Bristol £50,000
5 LSE £48,200
6 King’s College London £45,400
7 University of Warwick £42,700
8 University of Durham £42,300
9 University of Nottingham £39,800
10 University of Southampton £37,200
11 University of Manchester £36,900
12 University of Aberdeen £36,000
13 Queen Mary University of London £35,400
14 University of Reading £35,000
15 University of Exeter £35,000
16 University of Edinburgh £34,700
17 University of Brighton £34,500
18 University of Glasgow £34,300
19 University of Birmingham £33,200
20 University of Leeds £33,200
21 University of Leicester £32,800
22 Birkbeck College £32,800
23 Bournemouth University £32,800
24 The City University £31,800
25 SOAS £31,800
26 University of York £31,600
27 University of Surrey £31,400
28 University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne £31,000
29 University of Buckingham £30,700
30 Brunel University London £29,600
31 University of Strathclyde £29,600
32 University of East Anglia £29,200
33 University of Kent £29,200
34 University of Portsmouth £29,200
35 University of Sussex £28,900
36 University of Essex £28,800
37 Open University £28,800
38 Anglia Ruskin University £28,500
39 University of Sheffield £28,500
40 Cardiff University £27,900
41 University of Greenwich £27,700
42 University of Liverpool £27,700
43 Edinburgh Napier University £27,700
44 London South Bank University £27,400
45 Oxford Brookes University £27,000
46 University of Winchester £26,600
47 University of Dundee £26,600
48 University of Abertay Dundee £26,600
49 Roehampton University £26,500
50 Kingston University £26,300
51 University of Cumbria £26,300
52 University of Stirling £26,300
53 University of Westminster £26,100
54 Southampton Solent University £25,900
55 University of Gloucestershire £25,900
56 University of Lancaster £25,600
57 Glasgow Caledonian University £25,600
58 University of Northumbria at Newcastle £25,200
59 Nottingham Trent University £24,800
60 Buckinghamshire New University £24,800
61 UWE, Bristol £24,800
62 University of the West of Scotland £24,800
63 University of Hertfordshire £24,600
64 University of Hull £24,500
65 Robert Gordon University £24,500
66 University of Northampton £24,100
67 University of West London £24,100
68 Canterbury Christ Church University £24,100
69 University of Keele £24,100
70 De Montfort University £23,700
71 University of Lincoln £23,700
72 University of East London £23,700
73 Swansea University £23,700
74 University of Plymouth £23,400
75 Coventry University £23,400
76 Staffordshire University £23,400
77 University of Huddersfield £23,400
78 University of Salford £23,000
79 London Metropolitan University £22,600
80 Manchester Metropolitan University £22,600
81 Leeds Beckett University £22,600
82 Aberystwyth University £22,600
83 Bangor University £22,600
84 Middlesex University £22,300
85 Liverpool John Moores University £22,300
86 University of Chester £22,300
87 Sheffield Hallam University £22,300
88 University of Central Lancashire £21,900
89 Birmingham City University £21,900
90 University of Sunderland £21,500
91 University of South Wales £21,500
92 University of Wales, Newport £21,400
93 University of Derby £21,200
94 University of Bedfordshire £21,000
95 Edge Hill University £20,800
96 University of Wolverhampton £19,700
97 Teesside University £19,300
98 University of Bolton £19,300
99 University of Bradford £17,900

Has

I went to Bradford and am earning 40k as a partner at my firm now so take that!

M is for....

That seems like a decent salary but rather limited for a partner. The Government Legal Department or whatever they are calling themselves these days pay that to their non partner lawyers as a minimum per their job ads. Most local authorities pay in excess of £56,000 to their locums

Not that £40k isn’t a decent salary but I would be expecting more as a partner and that doesn’t even include all the MoneyLaw outfits legal cheek are obsessed with

Kirkland NQ

I’m not sure if I’m more sad that you went to Bradford Uni or that you decided to post on here that you’re earning less than the pot washer in the ‘land’s staff restaurant as a “partner”

RG graduate

Tbh no surprises here

Beef Wellington

False.

Salmon en croute

True

Iapetus

The Oxford number should be higher but one of their grads accidentally became an equity partner at CMS and brought the average down.

He was in debtor’s prison until rescued by the Greenwang Glusker LLP merger.

Anon

Why is Oxford so much higher than the ‘bridge?

Are students intending to be Bazzas more attracted to the Oxford course? What’s a Bazza likely to be on after 5 years?

Lord Harley

At the Commercial Bar, 300k if you’re good, 400k if you’re very good, 500k if you’re very good and lucky, more if you’re the next Sumption.

Anon

Wow. Makes even the likes of Kirkland seem like peanuts.

Tristram

Went to UEA and now make 150k 3 years out of uni. The above can’t be right.

Anon

Interesting to see Bristol above LSE.

Imagine boring your socks off at LSE for 3 years on the basis it’s the third best shot at a big commercial TC only to find you’re earning less on average than the kids who spent 3 years gurning at Bristol.

Anon

This is 5 years after graduating so assuming you do x1 year LPC and x2 years as a TC, these are basically the NQ salary rates

