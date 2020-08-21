Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Joshua Rozenberg: Another exam fiasco [A lawyer writes]

The A-levels fiasco will cripple our crisis-ridden universities [The Spectator] (registration required)

Exams fiasco: Gavin Williamson has failed [The Critic]

My classes are all online—so why am I paying the same pre-Covid university fees? [Prospect Magazine]

Prorogation, Constitutional Principles and Judicial Review [Administrative Law Matters]

Linklaters rues loss of corporate golden generation but in Covid era inherent strengths remain [Legal Business]

The regulation of private life [Legal Futures]

Running a law school in lockdown [Law Society Gazette]

“As a practitioner I am disgusted by the BSB’s indifference to students. This was an entirely foreseeable situation of the BSB’s own making.” [Legal Cheek comments]

VIRTUAL EVENT: Restructuring and private equity during a global crisis — with Weil [Legal Cheek Events]