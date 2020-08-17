News

JLD writes to BPP over LPC lockdown complaints

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
27

‘Complaints go through a robust, credible and independent procedure of review to ensure a satisfactory conclusion is reached’, says law school in statement

The Junior Lawyers Division of the Law Society (JLD) has weighed in to the growing dispute between a group of Legal Practice Course (LPC) students and BPP University Law School, over the legal education giant’s alleged “failures” over the quality of teaching and assessment during the lockdown period.

In a letter (embedded in full below) addressed to BPP’s vice-chancellor Professor Tim Stewart, the JLD repeats a number of concerns made last month by a group of anonymous students. These include issues with class sizes, IT problems and lack of hard copy course materials.

The JLD says the pandemic has caused “unprecedented challenges and difficulties for everyone”, but claims students at other LPC providers have faced similar problems which “have been amicably dealt with”.

The letter continues:

“Further we understand that, despite all students now receiving the same service, including large class sizes, inconsistent allocation of tutors and all courses being delivered online, the fee disparity between those ‘attending’ a London site and those outside of London have remained. This has meant students paying significantly more for the same service, a premium that the JLD is not clear that can be justified.”

The JLD — which represents LPC students across England and Wales, as well as junior lawyers — urges Stewart to “take the time to talk with the group” and handle their concerns moving forward.

A spokesperson for BPP University Law School told Legal Cheek:

“We take official complaints raised by students extremely seriously. We cannot comment on individual cases, but all complaints go through a robust, credible and independent procedure of review to ensure a satisfactory conclusion is reached.”

Read the JLD’s letter in full:

27 Comments

Just FYI

To the apologists, deniers, boomers, trolls, etc…

Before you start your patronising bs, consider the fact that BPP is the only university to have a formal complaint launched against it over how it’s treating its students post-lockdown. ULaw didn’t get one. City didn’t get one. Other universities that provide the LPC didn’t get one. And it’s clearly serious enough for serious news outlets (Legal Week, The Lawyer) and the JLD to be persuaded to care to publicise the ins and outs of it.

There’s something fishy going on and I hope that Legal Cheek covers the story as it unfolds.

Joe

The other universities didn’t have a formal complaint launched against them because there were no serious complaints….

Henry E

University of Law didn’t launch an official complaint because they handled the online teaching and exams during Coronavirus lockdown measures significantly better than BPP.

Also, even in normal circumstances, the teaching, facilities and exam prep at UoL is known to be far superior than BPP.

The only reason everyone is going to BPP is because all the Magic Circle law firms are now using it as their official LPC/GDL provider.

Dave Shaw

@Henry E

Unfortunately, the last part of your post is bang on.

Students who have a funded TC don’t get to choose where they go – with a couple of exceptions.

Students who do not have a funded TC should not go to BPP. The fact that BPP has struck sweetheart deals with a bunch of law firms doesn’t mean that these law firms will be more inclined to hire you because you went there. Also, the students on these courses are usually Accelerated and do different modules than us (and they all have to do the LLM version of the LPC, whereas a self-funded student can pick the regular non-LLM one).

I'm a Boomer and I'm OK

Why not make a Tik Tok video about it? You could do a little dance routine to go with it.

Just FYI

It will probably be a year before your estranged kids come visit you again, so I doubt that you will see it in time x

Melrose A

I think that your generation, which prides itself on being so willing to stand up for itself, would attempt something similar. Go away gramps –

BPP still sucks

there’s always a semi-edgy fake boomer on legal cheek

maybe you should head over to the daily mail comments section…

How do you do, fellow kids?

Cringe.

M Morgan

Agreed. Where there’s smoke there’s fire.

Dave Shaw

The problems raised in the letter are still ongoing. You still have far too big classes (30+) with no one participating. Tutors still haven’t gotten super up to date with all the IT/technical side of remote teaching (let’s not forget that these are the people who may be asked to teach the online LPC that starts in a month or so). Materials only seem to have been offered to sponsored students, and only after their law firms butted in. Exam results day a month ago was a f*kn disaster with several releases, unfair withholding of results, and the admin/support people being nowhere to be found.

Conveniently, BPP hasn’t circulated any proper student satisfaction survey recently… I guess that that would cause trouble among upper management and the marketing team…

I do appreciate that these are unprecedented times BUT it’s been more than five months since lockdown started. Most businesses have adapted by now. Many firms and companies are returning to the office. Face-to-face teaching is going to start in most universities at the end of next month. I don’t see how the ‘premium’ LPC provider that charges the joint highest fees in the country (£17k in London) and which is responsible for educating the vast majority of sponsored LPC students is CONTINUING to mess up this bad. Like this points to a fundamental lack of understanding or care somewhere in the BPP administration.

I’m sorry for all the other students who are going through hell with BPP. Waste of money. Don’t go there.

Aaron James

If you take anything from this let it be this… DO NOT SELF FUND THE GDL/LPC!!!

Honestly just wait for a TC because it really isn’t worth paying for it yourself. Or if you self fund, you might as well apply for a firm that will reimburse you.

The LPC and GDL are tick box exercises and nothing more. Nobody cares where you did it or how high a Distinction you can get. As long as you pass it you’re good.

Aspiring TC-er

I thought BPP was the obvious choice for those without a TC? Why are so many law firms paying for their students’ places there if they’re so crap?

Chris B

Once you get a Training Contract the law firm will pay for the LPC and GDL but it means you have to do it with BPP since most law firms have an agreement with BPP.

However, this has led to the misconception that firms prefer students without training contracts who have done their GDL and LPC with BPP.

So many students are choosing BPP because they seem to think it will boost their chances of getting a TC at these sorts of firms when in reality it doesn’t matter. As long as you have a distinction in your GDL/LPC or even a good commendation it doesn’t matter where you do it.

From experience and hearing from my friends and colleagues in law… everyone unanimously says the University of Law is miles better.

Corbyn's antisocial neighbour

This is what happens when you let private equity run anything. They turn an already soulless certificate printer into an outright cash grab that will screw over everyone and everything in an attempt to max. that £££. It’s sad that the two leading providers are both run by PE.

Anglachee Seal

God BPP looks like a money-sucking institution. £16k for a course others could teach at a fraction, with surplus going to god knows where. I don’t know why the provision of the LPC (or the BPTC) is still permitted of private providers. Yes, it was done so traditionally over a century ago, but, with stories like these, do we want it to stay this way?

Your grandad

BPP is a pretty dire place. I doubt I would’ve done my LPC there had the firm not paid for it.

What I’m also confused by is the way in which BPP manages to justify charging £3k more than City for the same course. City Law School was traditionally a far more reputable provider, especially on the Bar side.

Disgruntled student

Water is wet. The sun keeps rising. BPP is an awful an institution.

Love it when even the LC trolls don’t bother defending it!

Lewis

You don’t study the GDL and LPC for fun or for the quality of the institution/teaching.

They are both just tickbox exercises ahead of a TC. This is why I try and stress to people to not to waste their own money and self-fund either course, wait until you’re sponsored by a firm.

Hm...

Many students self-fund them so that they can be bumped up a year and start training earlier. This isn’t uncommon among larger firms which offer this sort of flexibility, especially to mature candidates who are joining from a different sector.

Anonymous

i’m a student there. pretty poor course. teaching started alright, went downhill, admin issues and class sizes didnt help. one of my corpfin tutors was qualified in immigration law (don’t want to name and shame). i think that bpp needs to remember that having ex-practitioners teach is not enough if they come from god knows what firm in god knows what country and haven’t actually specialised in the relevant area).

NQ at Davis Polk (allegedly)

BPP is a shambles. Ulaw is a shambles. Welcome to 21st century LPC provision lol

Angela Velyan

I just wanted to comment on one aspect of this:

BPP’s failure to provide hardcopy materials is not acceptable. BPP claims that their publisher’s staff have been furloughed and can’t meet capacity. If students are forced and therefore able to source their own materials from other commercial printing shops, there are no reasons why BPP is not able to do the same. Where do they get the materials for September from? Where do they get their internal supplies from? Is the printer currently servicing any other universitieis?

More generally, their response as to every aspect referred to in the letter (i.e. teaching quality, communications regarding assessments, large class sizes, etc) has been dismal. They don’t care about improving anything. Just about money and making sure that the next generation of fools keep coming through. I bet that they’ll sign a big breath when the Sep 2020 / Jan 2021 cohorts leave.

An Exeter First Year Who Is Pretending To Be A Kirkland £150,000 Earning NQ Solicitor

so self funding my LPC at BPP won’t get me the top whack? rargh

David G

As a past student, one problem with the LPC was that the small group sessions were basically lectures (yes this is a problem with many law degrees at undergraduate level but it’s still a problem). So the supposedly interactive classes that provided the best opportunities to clarify and discuss things were left unused. I was wondering if this is still the case.

A keen RoF reader.

Anyone noticed how this second article is a lot less biased than the first one?

Aishah?

Ew.

BPP is an awful institution that tries to hide behind it’s finger every time it gets called out for this sort of shit. See also the exam results fiasco it went through a year ago. Not surprised that students are angry enough to bother getting the JLD in the loop.

