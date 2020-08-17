JLD writes to BPP over LPC lockdown complaints
‘Complaints go through a robust, credible and independent procedure of review to ensure a satisfactory conclusion is reached’, says law school in statement
The Junior Lawyers Division of the Law Society (JLD) has weighed in to the growing dispute between a group of Legal Practice Course (LPC) students and BPP University Law School, over the legal education giant’s alleged “failures” over the quality of teaching and assessment during the lockdown period.
In a letter (embedded in full below) addressed to BPP’s vice-chancellor Professor Tim Stewart, the JLD repeats a number of concerns made last month by a group of anonymous students. These include issues with class sizes, IT problems and lack of hard copy course materials.
The JLD says the pandemic has caused “unprecedented challenges and difficulties for everyone”, but claims students at other LPC providers have faced similar problems which “have been amicably dealt with”.
The letter continues:
“Further we understand that, despite all students now receiving the same service, including large class sizes, inconsistent allocation of tutors and all courses being delivered online, the fee disparity between those ‘attending’ a London site and those outside of London have remained. This has meant students paying significantly more for the same service, a premium that the JLD is not clear that can be justified.”
The JLD — which represents LPC students across England and Wales, as well as junior lawyers — urges Stewart to “take the time to talk with the group” and handle their concerns moving forward.
A spokesperson for BPP University Law School told Legal Cheek:
“We take official complaints raised by students extremely seriously. We cannot comment on individual cases, but all complaints go through a robust, credible and independent procedure of review to ensure a satisfactory conclusion is reached.”
Read the JLD’s letter in full:
Just FYI
To the apologists, deniers, boomers, trolls, etc…
Before you start your patronising bs, consider the fact that BPP is the only university to have a formal complaint launched against it over how it’s treating its students post-lockdown. ULaw didn’t get one. City didn’t get one. Other universities that provide the LPC didn’t get one. And it’s clearly serious enough for serious news outlets (Legal Week, The Lawyer) and the JLD to be persuaded to care to publicise the ins and outs of it.
There’s something fishy going on and I hope that Legal Cheek covers the story as it unfolds.
Joe
The other universities didn’t have a formal complaint launched against them because there were no serious complaints….
Henry E
University of Law didn’t launch an official complaint because they handled the online teaching and exams during Coronavirus lockdown measures significantly better than BPP.
Also, even in normal circumstances, the teaching, facilities and exam prep at UoL is known to be far superior than BPP.
The only reason everyone is going to BPP is because all the Magic Circle law firms are now using it as their official LPC/GDL provider.
Dave Shaw
@Henry E
Unfortunately, the last part of your post is bang on.
Students who have a funded TC don’t get to choose where they go – with a couple of exceptions.
Students who do not have a funded TC should not go to BPP. The fact that BPP has struck sweetheart deals with a bunch of law firms doesn’t mean that these law firms will be more inclined to hire you because you went there. Also, the students on these courses are usually Accelerated and do different modules than us (and they all have to do the LLM version of the LPC, whereas a self-funded student can pick the regular non-LLM one).
I'm a Boomer and I'm OK
Why not make a Tik Tok video about it? You could do a little dance routine to go with it.
Just FYI
It will probably be a year before your estranged kids come visit you again, so I doubt that you will see it in time x
Melrose A
I think that your generation, which prides itself on being so willing to stand up for itself, would attempt something similar. Go away gramps –
BPP still sucks
there’s always a semi-edgy fake boomer on legal cheek
maybe you should head over to the daily mail comments section…
How do you do, fellow kids?
Cringe.
M Morgan
Agreed. Where there’s smoke there’s fire.