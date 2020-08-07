News

Concerned girlfriend goes public with boyfriend’s plan to quit law school to become podcaster

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
12

‘How do I convince him this is the worst idea ever?’ she asks in Reddit post

A concerned girlfriend has gone public with her boyfriend’s plan to quit law school to pursue a career as professional podcaster. This is despite him having “barely 30 listeners”.

Taking to Reddit this week, the unnamed 22-year-old explains how her boyfriend and his friends started recording a sports-themed podcast around two months ago.

But what initially started as a “hobby” appears to have escalated into something more serious, with the unnamed bf now considering dropping out of law school because he “can’t concentrate on both studying and running a podcast” and he “would rather do what he loves”.

His worried partner — who doesn’t appear to be based in the UK — accepts this would be “fine if what he loved wasn’t a two-month old podcast with barely 30 listeners and the same content of at least a hundred other podcasts”. Ouch!

She continues:

“On top of that, his parents (who pay our rent) are threatening to cut us off if he goes through with this. He just says his parents are gonna take us in but I really don’t want to live with my parents in law and I’m an intern in a big expensive city. I can’t pay rent with my wages, can’t f*ck off back to my town due to COVID restrictions and even if I could I don’t have the money.”

The anonymous user rounds off her post by asking: “[H]ow do I convince him this is the worst idea ever?”

Responses so far range from helpful (“ask him to write up a business plan”) to slightly less helpful (“remember that law schools are hell and only the crazy people make it through law school”).

What should our intrepid podcaster do? Advice below the line…

Beef Wellington

Great article, 10/10.

Anon

I love that everyone will know this comment is pure sarcasm.

Showround @ Bakers

This story would matter more if he was based in the UK and even then it wouldn’t matter much.

Anon

It would matter even more than that if OP had actually written into Legal Cheek for this and were therefore monitoring these comments for any advice from genuine commenters, and even then it wouldn’t matter much.

S&A

Go for it bro.

Anonymous

Has she considered being a strong, independent woman and supporting herself?

Anon

Dump the idiot and move on.

Good Game

Unfortunately financial stability is really important for relationships the older you get (maybe not at 22, but sounds like they are both already getting on with their careers to some extent). Law may not be as fun as hosting a sports podcast (in fact it definitely isn’t) but I do know I haven’t had to worry about money since I qualified (haven’t had kids yet, which will change that!) and that’s a big deal.

US anon

This is not as stupid as it might seem. Law school is significantly more expensive in the US. If he knows he is unlikely to get (or doesn’t want) a law job after graduation, dropping out now will save him £100k (he is likely a 1L given the age)

Since this is the US, the guy also already has an undergrad degree. He can use that degree to get a job which provides him with enough income to life off while he works on developing the podcast on the side.

The GF seems to be more concerned about herself than if this is the right decision for him.

Just FYI

Dump the loser lmaoo

wtf boys

Who will pay her rent?

Anon

Is this satire?

