DWF defers training contract start dates by six months

By Aishah Hussain
Thirty-one new joiners will now start in February

DWF has confirmed that it will push back the start dates of its next UK trainee cohort by six months.

Thirty-one trainee solicitors-to-be were due to start their training contracts at the firm in August 2020. They will now join in February 2021 due to the “practical difficulties presented by COVID-19”. DWF has informed all incoming trainees of the new plans.

In a statement, Carl Graham, DWF’s training principal, said:

“We remain focused on building our pipeline of trainee solicitors and ensuring that we can offer them the best training experience. Due to the practical difficulties presented by COVID-19, we have pushed back the start date of our trainee intake. This will allow the business time to return to regular work patterns and to adapt our training programme to ensure we prepare future trainees for the new ways of working.”

Today’s news comes less than 24 hours after we exclusively reported that DLA Piper is offering its new starters up to £10,000 to voluntarily push back the start dates of their TCs.

In April, we revealed that Irwin Mitchell had become the first major UK law firm to delay the start dates of its future trainee solicitors. IM’s August 2020 joiners will now start six months later in February 2021.

Squire Patton Boggs has warned that it may have to defer the start dates for its TC holders “if trainee workload reduces over the coming months”.

Secure your place: The UK Virtual Law Fair Series 2020

Turning back to DWF, the UK-headquartered listed law firm also revealed that its summer vacation scheme will move online in view of the virus disruption. It will run for one-week (instead of the usual two weeks) and will focus on working collaboratively while still providing opportunities to network and access to online social events.

The statement said that trainee recruitment for 2022 is not affected, although all assessments will be moved online.

In other DWF-related news, it was announced last week that Andrew Leaitherland had stepped down as DWF chief executive and managing partner with immediate effect. DWF’s chairman, Sir Nigel Knowles, has since assumed the role, as group chief executive officer.

19 Comments

Disgruntled Applicant

The fact I can’t get a TC becomes ever more appealing!

Disgruntled Applicant

It is a real shame for DWF TC holders though.

Concerned future trainee

What will happened to Feb 21 joiners? Will they be pushed back or will there be one huge intake?

Trainee

We have been told Feb 2021 joiners will be pushed back, potentially until Feb 2022 or Sept 2022.

Steveg

Wow

Gdler

Are you being paid for deferral?

toiler

“Squire Patton Boggs has warned that it may have to defer the start dates for its TC holders “if trainee workload reduces over the coming months”.”

Trainee workload is already at near zero. Some trainees are now in effect full-time business support staff, learning nothing. Many associates in the London office are currently flogging out hours upon hours on pointless BD, not recording any billable time.

This will not end well.

Vacs Scheme Offer Holder

I’m not worried, we are well placed to bounce back when things are back to normal. When you give as solid, commercial and accurate advice as we do, why would clients go elsewhere?

Bored Trainee

I am a trainee at a national firm and I have been working in the IT and HR departments for the last 2 months. Future trainees in the next 2 intakes will be doing the same, working in IT, HR and Business Support. No legal work at all.

Spent 3 years at law school and a 1 year LPC to answer calls to try and help people fix issues they are having with Microsoft Word.

Showround @ Bakers

Isn’t that what trainees at national firms do in normal times?

greedy fee earner

What do the trainees expect though? The associates need to be fed work to justify their pay, currently already suffering from a cut. They won’t share any of it with the TC gimps.

As sad as it is, trainees are totally expendable once their time is up, and can be used as cheap labour for just about anything at the firm during the two years of their TC.

Journalism is Dead

Funny how LC won’t report on what’s going on at HSF and NRF

Hairy McClary from Donaldson's Dairy

Do tell

Anon

Take a look at what’s been posted in the DLA Piper article about it. LC probably getting a few brown envelopes for staying silent, can’t say I blame them

Aishah Hussain

Hi 10:32, what is going on at HSF and NRF? Email me: aishah.hussain@legalcheek.com

TC holder

NQs apparently on trainee salaries for six months

Pulitzer Prize Committee

Great journalism Aishah 👍

Admiral Ackbar

Don’t do it 10:32, it’s a trap!

Hubert

Big orgy involving facilities/building staff whilst lockdown remains. It is madness.

