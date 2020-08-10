Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Hong Kong media tycoon arrested under security law [BBC News]

Downing Street plans rape prosecution targets for police and CPS [The Guardian]

JK Rowling’s publisher asked transgender activists to edit court report covering free speech ruling [Mail Online]

Police officer run over by thieves backs ‘Andrew’s Law’ [BBC News]

Lord Lester of Herne Hill, human rights lawyer who quit Lords in sex scandal, dies at 84 [The Times]

Judicial Review into Government lockdown to proceed to next stage [Business Matters]

Apple takes legal action against small company with pear logo [Mac Rumors]

Ricky Gervais furiously insists “you shouldn’t go to court for telling a joke” [The Mirror]

Quindell saga rumbles on with claim against PwC [Legal Futures]

“Unfortunately financial stability is really important for relationships the older you get (maybe not at 22, but sounds like they are both already getting on with their careers to some extent). Law may not be as fun as hosting a sports podcast (in fact it definitely isn’t) but I do know I haven’t had to worry about money since I qualified (haven’t had kids yet, which will change that!) and that’s a big deal.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

