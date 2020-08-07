News

Herbert Smith Freehills retains 22 of 32 autumn qualifying trainees

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
24

One on fixed-term deal

Herbert Smith Freehills’ London office

Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) has recorded an autumn retention rate of 69%, keeping 22 out of 32 qualifying trainees.

The silver circle firm said it received 29 applications and made 22 offers all of which were accepted. They are being retained on permanent deals, except for one rookie who is on a fixed-term contract in Moscow.

New associates can expect to earn up to £105,000 (inclusive of bonus) upon qualification after the firm took the decision in June not to cut NQ pay in spite of the uncertain financial climate brought about by COVID-19. Legal Cheek estimates that HSF’s base rate sits at around £93,000.

“In light of the unprecedented uncertainty caused by COVID-19, we have offered fewer NQ positions this September than usual,” a firm spokesperson said. “This has been a very difficult decision made in very specific circumstances. Retaining our trainee talent remains a key priority for the firm.”

Earlier this year the firm chalked up a spring score of 84%, keeping 27 out of 32 trainees. In the last autumn round it retained 71%, holding on to 27 out of 38 new qualifiers.

Today’s news means that three out of five of the silver circle have so far released their retention scores. Macfarlanes announced this week that it will keep 22 out of 25, or 88%, of its final-seat trainees, while Travers Smith said in June it will retain 17 out of 19, or 89%, of qualifying trainees. Ashurst and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner are yet to reveal their results.

In other HSF-related news, the firm took the decision in June to delay the start dates of its incoming trainees by six months in response to the pandemic, and in exchange for £8,000.

24 Comments

Linklaters Elite

Oh nooooo the silver circle is ruined. Any graduates should look to just skip the SC and come to the MC.

Anon

Yes, they should all come to Linklaters where they still haven’t had the decency to confirm NQ pay and retention will also be lower. It’s telling that Linklaters have not made any public announcements on retention or pay when every other MC firm has.

Man in Clapham Omni

Ouch. Not better to lower NQ salary and keep more people on?

Anon

They clearly think not.

Anon

Better for those who subscribe to the “sharing the pain” argument.

If you were retained, you would probably prefer the HSF approach of no cut and getting rid of the underperformers – no point taking a pay cut to subsidise them.

At the NQ level though, I do think it’s much of a muchness with quality so the better thing to do would have been to try and retain everyone with a small cut.

!!!!!

Paying NQs +/-5k is not the same as retaining NQs in departments where there is not enough work. You can’t just invent roles where they are not needed unfortunately. That’s not how business works

Insider

Remember when we were writing comments about what’s going on at HSF and they kept getting deleted. Yeah I remember that too. Can’t keep this one under wraps, can you.

??

Wrong. You “insiders” were claiming they were keeping NQs on trainee salaries (which was completely wrong) and that the retention rate wouldn’t be more than 60%. Not very reliable

Anon

Rank the SC…

Rank

1. CMS
2. SPB
3. Clyde & Co

999. HSF

True ranking

1. Travers
2. Macs
3. Slaughter & May
4. Harbottle & Lewis
5. QMUL

FBD>

Slaughters ain’t SC, gimp

Global

HSF
HL
Ashurst
Travers
Macs
BCLP

LOL

Haha you wish

Reply Report comment
JD Partner

69% retention rate, HSF the real chads out here.

HSF Insider

Remember when we were writing comments about what’s going on at HSF and they kept getting deleted. Yeah I remember that too. Can’t keep this one under wraps, can you.

CMS Trainee

Trash firm.

US Associate

Given the size of HSF’s disputes practice and the fact it should theoretically be well-hedged to deal with downturns, this is pretty worrying as it points towards fundamental weaknesses rather than just COVID disruption.

Anon

Shouldn’t be offering such a high salary when they clearly can’t afford to. Outrageous they’d up it to compete with higher tiered firms and then not offer their existing trainees retention in this market. Shameful.

Anon

If any trainees want an idea of how shit the NQ market is, a qualifier with HSF training on their CV just took a fixed term contract. In Moscow.

Dave Shaw

ouch!

Sheepdog

Crazy how much bitterness there is in the comments now in relation to any firm. Brutal. Anyone remember the halcyon days of 2019 and the “do you think I should go with Moneybags LLP at £200k and be chained to my desk, or Riches to Rags LLP at £50k (but they have a great canteen)?”

truthsiren

I wouldn’t worry about it. Most of the comments are likely written by a handful trolls on furlough with nothing to do and unemployment rapidly coming their way.

Unemployed trainee

Bing bong

