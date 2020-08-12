News

Norton Rose Fulbright latest to cut NQ solicitor pay

Confirms 87% trainee retention score

Norton Rose Fulbright (NRF) has become the latest City law firm to cut the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The global giant today confirmed its new associates will now start on a base rate of £82,500, down 6% from a pre-pandemic pay packet of £87,500. A spokesperson for NRF said it will be “reinvesting the savings from this reduction to increase salaries for more senior associates.”

They added: “Despite this reset of the NQ salary level, following changes to our own bonus scheme earlier this year, a NQ still has the potential to earn in excess of £100,000.”

The changes will take effect from September.

NRF also confirmed that associates and business service team members in Europe, Middle East and Asia who have been promoted to a new role this year, will receive salary increases. The salary freeze announced at the start of April will, however, remain in place for all those remaining in their current roles at this time.

Separately, NRF confirmed an autumn retention score of 87% with 20 out of 23 soon-to-be associates putting pen to paper on deals.

Confirmation of the cuts come just 48 hours after magic circle player Linklaters revealed it had trimmed NQ salaries by 10% to £90,000. Other firms to announce similar belt-tightening measures in recent weeks include Clyde & Co, Macfarlanes and Jones Day.

SALTY GRAD

UK firms are just underwhelming when compared to titanic American gigagiants.

Anonymous

How long until salaries start picking back up again?

Regional powerhouse

Never. All firms are heading to a universal 50k NQ salary.

Anon

A few years possibly. Most firms have been begging for an excuse to run away from the US salary wars and claiming job security is now an option. Junior bargaining power has plummeted as they have less exit options in a crisis than seniors.

Ironic given the US firms are often giving 100% retention (admittedly with smaller intakes) and not cutting wages by as much, if at all. Only a couple of US firms are executing stealth layoffs at the moment, though that could get worse looking at the US economy.

Ancient relic

If the 08 downturn is anything to go by, it took about 3-4 years for NQ salaries (cut in 08/09 from c.£66k to c.£59k) to come back up to the level they were at before cuts.

Then between 2013-19, the typical City NQ salary jumped 30-40%. Perhaps less at mid size firms, but still upwards trajectory in varying degrees.

So anyone who has recently secured a TC shouldn’t have too much to worry about for when they might qualify in 2024.

Even those now taking jobs on qualification shouldn’t be too bummed – on any medium to long term view, they should be fine and have every reason to expect a good career in the City in the years to come.

For those who aren’t being kept on, I know it’s little solace but eight years after my own qualification in 2012, it’s genuinely difficult to remember who was/wasn’t kept on. It seems from LinkedIn that the vast majority of trainees from my intake have forged good careers for themselves at all sorts of firms.

Anonymous

What is concerning is the career progression. Will this mean a delay in climbing the ranks or sparsity in opportunities at the firm? It seems to be the case that those being kept on now are being put into random departments for the sake of retention figures

Joe

Given that the comments sections of these articles for the last year or so have been full of trolls, it’s is genuinely nice to have someone talking sense for once.

Thanks for your input, I’m feeling more positive.

No one cares

Another crap article

