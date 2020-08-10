News

Linklaters trims NQ solicitor pay packets by 10%

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
27

Last of the magic circle to reveal post-pandemic pay position

Linklaters has cut the salaries of its newly-qualified (NQ) solicitors by 10%.

The magic circle firm confirmed today, after much speculation, that the salaries of its London NQs, due to qualify next month, will drop from a minimum of £100,000, comprised of salary and bonus, to £90,000. NQs are eligible to receive a discretionary performance-related bonus on top of the new sum.

Last year, Links became the fifth and final of the magic circle lot to increase its NQ pay package by as much as 20% from £83,000 to stretch to the six-figure sum, following the summer City pay war. The firm did not disclose its base rate at the time (£93,000 is a Legal Cheek estimate) which makes it difficult to calculate the actual percentage cut to NQ pay.

Legal Cheek understands that trainee solicitor pay remains unchanged, with first years earning £47,000, rising to £52,500 in their second year.

Linklaters, which offers around 100 training contracts each year, the highest of any other City outfit, has followed moves made by fellow magic circle firms Clifford Chance, Allen & Overy and Slaughter and May to trim NQ pay packets in the wake of the coronavirus. Other City firms have made similar moves.

CC’s new qualifiers will earn up to £94,500 with bonus, approximately £5,500 less than last year’s six-figure sum. Their counterparts at A&O will receive a minimum of £90,000, comprised of salary and sign-on bonus, down 10% from £100,000. Meanwhile, Slaughters will pay its NQs £87,000, down from £92,000.

Today’s news is a marked shift on last year’s narrative in which we saw City firms compete with their US rivals in London to top the NQ pay league. Some US firms pay their newbie associates a dollar-pegged salary in excess of £150,000.

Freshfields, however, has decided against a NQ pay cut in spite of the uncertain financial climate brought about by COVID-19. The magic circle’s top payer will continue to pay its rookie talent £100,000 upon qualification.

27 Comments

A smug NQ at Freshfields

*Clears throat*

‘LOL’

Truth

*clears trainee retention*

‘FTCs’

US dollar

To all those reading:

One of the firms that is offering a “+£150,000” dollar pegged salary is also carrying out several stealth dismissals because it has grown so unsustainably that it makes no longer sense to retain so many people.

No – it is not greener on the other side and many people at this place I refer to are currently afraid of losing their jobs.

Kirkland NQ

I’ve no idea why anyone would debase themselves working in the lower reaches of the legal profession for such a paltry sum of money, when the Yankee greenbacks are there for the taking.

Wozza

…. a third year Anglia Ruskin law student writes.

Kirkland NQ

…an inadequate, small appendaged failure with Lambo envy writes.

Anon

What they haven’t reported is that NQs are the only ones in the firm taking a pay cut.

Everyone else is either getting an increase or keeping the current pay for their salary/pqe band.

Rob from the poor

Wait, so they’re effectively reducing the salary of their most junior staff only?

lol – but can’t say that is surprising given how vocal their MP was last year in complaining to the media about Freshfields increasing NQ pay.

Alan

“a minimum of £100,000, comprised of salary and discretionary performance bonus”

I’m probably being a bit thick; but how can it be a seemingly guaranteed minimum if part of the sum is discretionary ?

Anon

Where are those clowns comparing DLA to Macs last week In terms of salary and work/life … now you can compare Macs to Links

Money law?

It’s a new day and time for a new firm to be disparaged by first-year keyboard warriors.

SK

You missed the point.

Macs lawyers work significantly longer hours whereas firms like Eversheds and other international firms work fewer hours each day and have better work life balance as a result of working at these firms.

It is funny when you put into perspective that the base salary difference between Macs and those other firms is around 5k when taking into account the completely different working culture and hours at both firms.

I know the Kirkland troll in the comments is always flexing about the US firms being better but they do have a point… if you are being worked that much at a silver circle firm you might as well laterally move to a US firm where you will actually get paid twice as much for doing similar hours to what you already working.

Macs has the highest PEP for a UK firm, even higher than the Magic Circle firms yet the lawyers are being paid a salary that is not that far off an international firm salary whilst the equity partners are raking it in.

That is why people in the comments have been making comparisons.

Han Jo

Agree with everything you have said but honestly there is no point explaining to trolls who are determined to take a reductive view of everything just for a laugh.

Truthsiren

Someone misses the bonus difference again…

Frank

No they didn’t. It clearly says “base salary”. Go work on your basic comprehension skills

Truthsiren

Precisely. No mention is made of the bonus. Keep up with the ad hominems though. Dolt.

Anon

Does the same not apply to MC firms – salary different now being 10k – why do the long hours when you could go US for significantly more or international (like Eversheds) for slightly less but much better work-life balance?

Yan

I guess you could say that. But you have to ask yourself whether it is work being worked like a dog for that extra 15/20k before tax when you could be making an extra 50k for doing the same hours

Troll

Ok Eversheds PR/fanboy

lolZZZ

* Yawn * Are you the ‘Sheds campus rep SK? Really going above and beyond. Kudos.

Reality

Great logic … according to you working at an ‘international’ firm like Eversheds > MC & SC simply because of the fewer hours. I’m afraid city law is a demanding profession and if that’s what makes you want to work at Eversheds, then you’re in wrong profession.

Anon

Cheapskate firm..

Jamie

Not just Linklaters… the way most ‘top’ city firms have responded to the coronavirus measures is very telling.

M

You’re not safe even when you make it to partner, there will be a lot of pressure to bring in work as a new partner and when you’re too senior pressure to try and force you out and make way for the hungrier junior partners.

Real Jamie

Why did you copy my comment just to add that part on after?

Boo

What is DLA’s NQ pay this year?

Join the conversation

