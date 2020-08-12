News

The lawyer who could be the first female US President

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
13

Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris is the California senator and served as the state’s attorney general

Kamala Harris — via Wikimedia Commons

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his running mate yesterday meaning we could see a lawyer become the first female President of the United States.

At 77, many believe Biden will see out only one term should he be elected; leaving his number two, Harris, 55, to take the top job. Biden signalled to aides late last year he would serve only a single term.

Harris, who represents California in the US Senate and previously served as the state’s attorney general, last night became the first Black and Indian American woman in the role of Vice-President. She has long been considered a front-runner for the VP pick.

She tweeted: “I’m honored to join him [Biden] as our party’s nominee for Vice-President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.”

Only two other women have been nominated as Vice-Presidential candidates for a major party — Sarah Palin by the Republican party in 2008 and Geraldine Ferraro by the Democrats in 1984. Neither ended up the winning ticket. No woman has won the US presidency either.

Taking to Twitter, Biden announced the “great honour” to pick Harris as his presidential partner, describing her as a “fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants”.

Former US President Barack Obama also acknowledged Harris’ appointment for a presidential ticket. “She is more than prepared for the job,’ he wrote on Twitter. “She’s spent her career defending our constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country.”

Secure your place: The UK Virtual Law Fair Series 2020

Harris was born in Oakland, California, to two immigrant parents. She is biracial of Indian-Jamaican heritage: her mother was born in India, and her father in Jamaica. She attended college in the US, spending four years at Howard University before embarking on a law degree at the University of California, Hastings College of Law.

She worked her way up in local district attorneys’ offices before being elected the district attorney for San Francisco in 2003. Seven years later the Democrat was elected to serve as California’s attorney general, the top lawyer and law enforcement official in America’s most populous state.

In a tweet yesterday Biden reflected saying Harris worked closely with his late son Beau back when they were both attorney generals, taking on “the big banks, lift[ing] up working people, and protect[ing] women and kids from abuse”.

In 2016, Harris was elected as California’s senator. She launched her candidacy for president last year which eventually fizzled out.

Harris lives in Los Angeles, California, with her husband of six years and two stepchildren. It appears we have a double legal connection as Harris’s husband, Douglas Emhoff, 55, is a partner in the Los Angeles and Washington offices of global law firm DLA Piper, according to his firm profile.

Emhoff is a litigator with a specialty in media, sport and entertainment, and intellectual property law, and has publicly supported Kamala in her political campaign.

The 2020 US presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday 3 November.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

13 Comments

Dave

I wish her all the best.

Reply Report comment
(6)(4)

Outsider

Trump is getting his second term. If anything her appointment will turn away more centrists on the verge of voting for the Dems. Sad but true.

Reply Report comment
(8)(6)

Republican voter

No “centrists“ are going to decide not to vote for Biden because of Kamala. Beside the fact that the impact of the VP pick is negligible, both of them are on the centralist end of the Democratic Party. This was the safest pick if you are aiming for the center-left.

The only “centrists“ who are going to be turned away are racists and misogynists, but they were already voting for Trump.

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

Stats man

538 leans otherwise…

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

“I should be elected because I’m a woman” is not a persuasive argument.

Clearly, the democrats have learned nothing from 2016.

Reply Report comment
(12)(7)

whassup

it’s really not a surprise she’s a lawyer, it seems like the main route into top level politics in the US, unlike the UK where the link isn’t as strong. Especially the corporate firm to presidential level link.

Also I bench press bare brah u mirin?

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Evan

UK politicians are mainly PPE grads

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

tips@legalcheek.com

“The lawyer who could be the first female US President”

I thought she was a candidate for Vice President. Or does LC has access to some secret information about Joe Biden? Always suspected that Alex is working for CIA – all those suspicious trips to Hong Kong and Middle East for “promotion” of University of Law.

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Anonymous

Legal Cheek explained it in the second paragraph.

“At 77, many believe Biden will see out only one term should he be elected; leaving his number two, Harris, 55, to take the top job. Biden signalled to aides late last year he would serve only a single term.”

Helps if you read the article rather than just the headline before commenting!

Reply Report comment
(5)(4)

tips@legalcheek.com

Can you read? This does not explain it at all. This election does not bring her any closer to becoming US President. If you check the results of elections for the past 100 years Vice Presidents (Bush obvious example to the contrary) rarely become Presidents unless something like Watergate or 1963 Dallas happens.

She will need to be elected in 2024 (with likely contested primaries from the radical wing of her party).

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Kamala fan girl

Was quite disappointed to know she was not the presidential nominee, way back when. Very pleased that she will be the VP runner.

Reply Report comment
(3)(5)

wemusttalkendlesslyaboutdiversity

Her Dad is from Jamaica, he’s half white, half black. Her mother is 100% Indian from India lol.

She’s not black.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories