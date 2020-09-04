Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

City lawyers are a resilient bunch, but not immune [Financial Times]

The Secret Barrister exposes how political and media charlatans have vandalised the rule of law [Prospect]

It’s not “activist lawyers” this government hates, but the laws themselves [New Statesman] (registration required)

‘Attempt to demonize lawyers is a worrying sign of disregard for rule of law’ [The Justice Gap]

Gross injustice at the Court of Justice [The Critic]

I’m A So-Called ‘Activist Lawyer’ Who Assists Migrants. Here’s What I Actually Do [Huffington Post]

Piers Corbyn may be a crank but his treatment should worry us all [Barrister Blogger]

I stopped two unlawful removals last week — how does that make me an “activist lawyer”? [Free Movement]

Preparing law students for the inevitable role of technology in their careers [Legal Futures]

Activist lawyers exist — see climate change [Law Society Gazette]

