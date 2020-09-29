BLM retains 7 out of 19 trainee solicitors

37%

BLM has confirmed its autumn 2020 trainee retention score.

From a qualifying cohort of 19, the insurance law specialist retained just seven associates-to-be. It did not provide details of the departments or offices its newly-qualified (NQ) solicitors will qualify into.

Legal Cheek’s Firms Most List shows those sticking around will start on a salary of £45,000 in London and £31,000 in the regions. BLM offers around 25 training contracts each year.

News of the retention score comes just weeks after BLM announced it is to close two of its offices, in Leeds and Bristol, as part of a push towards greater flexible working in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm also launched a redundancy consultation that will impact up to 89 roles across its legal support and corporate services teams.

Speaking at the time, BLM’s senior partner Matthew Harrington said it “could never have fully known the impact this pandemic would have on our business and the need to rapidly accelerate our digital strategy, transforming the way we are working”.