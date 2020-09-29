News

BLM retains 7 out of 19 trainee solicitors

Legal Cheek
By Legal Cheek on
9

37%

BLM has confirmed its autumn 2020 trainee retention score.

From a qualifying cohort of 19, the insurance law specialist retained just seven associates-to-be. It did not provide details of the departments or offices its newly-qualified (NQ) solicitors will qualify into.

Legal Cheek’s Firms Most List shows those sticking around will start on a salary of £45,000 in London and £31,000 in the regions. BLM offers around 25 training contracts each year.

The 2020-21 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

News of the retention score comes just weeks after BLM announced it is to close two of its offices, in Leeds and Bristol, as part of a push towards greater flexible working in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm also launched a redundancy consultation that will impact up to 89 roles across its legal support and corporate services teams.

Speaking at the time, BLM’s senior partner Matthew Harrington said it “could never have fully known the impact this pandemic would have on our business and the need to rapidly accelerate our digital strategy, transforming the way we are working”.

9 Comments

Anon

45k in London?? Bloody hell. Here’s hoping those not kept on move up in the world.

Reply Report comment
(19)(1)

traps raider

Ouch, £45k at NQ level in the City is tight af

There’s stacks of first year trainees on more than that

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

tolstoy

Yeah, it works out as only £2,853 net of tax, not accounting for student loan repayments, pension contributions, benefits etc. You’d probably end up being left with less than £2,300-2,400 per month.

That’s really slim pickings for being a qualified solicitor in London.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

SC

*Bruce Forsyth voice* SEVEN?

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

tolchok

Major ooof

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Quality beyond borders

Absolute class!! What a titan!

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Anon

Genuinely never heard of BLM… not sure why this is a whole article.

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

Jarrod

Dismal. I would expect more from BLM.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

£45k? Why bother?

Reply Report comment
(3)(2)

Join the conversation

Related Stories