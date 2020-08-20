BLM to shutter two offices in permanent remote-working push

Launches redundancy consultation

Insurance law heavyweight BLM is to close two of its offices, with lawyers and staff set to work remotely on a permanent basis.

BLM said it would not be renewing the leases for both its offices in Leeds and Bristol when they expire next year, in a statement issued yesterday.

The Leeds hub houses 16 members of staff, including three partners, while 17 employees, including four partners, operate from BLM’s Bristol base. All staff will have the option to work from one of the firm’s other offices.

“Whilst we are ceasing to have a physical office in Bristol and Leeds, our colleagues will be very much a part of the future of BLM supporting the firm’s clients as they do now,” senior partner Matthew Harrington said. “This is an opportunity to launch a new way of working, retaining local links but operating in a virtual way. Essentially, we will continue to be an efficient and dynamic firm, challenging the conventional status quo of the insurance law market.”

At the same time, BLM said it will enter into a redundancy consultation which is expected to effect 89 roles within its legal support and corporate services teams.

Dentons announced in July it was closing two UK offices, Aberdeen and Watford, with staff set to work remotely. In a similar move, Slater & Gordon revealed earlier this year it is to close its London office, although it hopes to find a smaller office space to host in-person meetings.