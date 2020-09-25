Gowling WLG retains all 18 NQ solicitors

All on permanent deals

Gowling WLG has posted its autumn 2020 trainee retention result.

The international law firm confirmed all 18 autumn qualifiers had opted to stay put, equating to a perfect score of 100%. Ten join the outfit’s London office, while eight start lawyer life in London. All are on permanent deals.

The new recruits qualify into departments including commercial, corporate, dispute resolution and real estate.

“We are delighted that in these unsettling times the firm has been able to retain all of its September 2020 qualifiers”, a spokesperson for the firm told Legal Cheek.

Our 2020-21 Firms Most List shows Gowling’s new recruits start on a salary of £71,000 in London and £44,000 in Birmingham. It takes on around 15 trainees each year.

Charles Russell Speechlys recorded its own flawless result earlier this week, retaining all 19 rookies. Two, however, are on fixed-term deals.