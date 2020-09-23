News

Exam waiver ‘not an option now or in the future’, says BSB

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
3

Fallout between regulator and students rumbles on

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has doubled-down on its decision not to offer waivers to students who encountered technical difficulties during their online exams, telling them it’s “not an option now or in the future”.

In a letter to bar students, the BSB’s director general Mark Neale apologised once again to students who were adversely affected but stressed it was unable to offer waivers without “compromising standards and our public duties”.

Neale said: “We must retain the academic rigour of these examinations — even in these difficult and extraordinary times and even when that means extra work for students, for course providers, and for the BSB.”

The decision comes after bar student body, Students Against the BSB Exam Regulations (SABER), urged the regulator to waive the centralised assessments following reports of students being locked out of the remote proctoring system and urinating in buckets over fears their online assessments would be terminated if they went to the toilet.

The BSB has also come under fire in recent days over its decision to offer students the opportunity to undertake ‘pen and paper’ resists from 5 until 12 October, despite the results of the August assessments not being released until mid-October/November.

Neale added: “I am afraid it is simply not logistically possible to complete the grading process and release the marks, even provisionally, in advance of the requirement to register for the examinations if appropriate quality assurance processes are to be followed.”

3 Comments

Pupil

The entirety of postgrad legal education training is an utter scam

Just Anonymous

I agree with the BSB. Waiving these exams is unrealistic, and not an option.

In my view, SABER’s time would be more productively spent identifying those students who actually have suffered injustice in these exams (whether by way of a disability for which reasonable adjustments have not been given, or otherwise) and seeking appropriate redress for those particular individuals.

Alan

Whilst I can quite understand the frustration of people affected by the less than stellar way the initial exams were conducted, and the ongoing stress and uncertainty, the option to have two goes at the exams with the best score being the one that counts does seem a not totally unreasonable remedy.

