Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Ex-Attorney General Geoffrey Cox will vote against Boris Johnson’s law-breaking bill [The Mirror]

UK Justice Secretary “will resign” if international law broken over Brexit [The Scotsman]

Top lawyers slam Suella Braverman for wrecking UK’s reputation [The Observer]

Boris Johnson “plans to opt out of human rights laws” amid Brexit row [The Independent]

For the Tories, breaking the law is just a sign of strength [The Guardian]

Ex-Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption says rule of six is “unenforceable” [LBC]

Judge makes formal complaint over Covid custody waits [BBC]

Fined ex-Freshfields lawyer resurfaces at shared office giant IWG [Sky News]

YouTube faces legal battle over British children’s privacy [BBC News]

Mother of transgender teen who died aged 16 of cardiac arrest embroiled in landmark legal battle over her frozen sperm [Mail Online]

Gun dealer husband admits shooting dead his solicitor wife at their Grade-II listed farmhouse but DENIES murder because he has a “mental health condition” [Mail Online]

