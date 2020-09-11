The top 10 Instagram memes that got us through lockdown
Legal Cheek hits 50,000 Insta-followers and counting…
Pay cuts, redundancy rounds, deferred training contracts, exam proctoring problems and court case backlogs — the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been kind to the legal sector.
On a slightly lighter note, and to celebrate reaching a whopping 50,000 followers on our meme-filled Instagram page, @LegalCheek, we have compiled the top ten (very relatable) posts that got us through the lockdown period.
1. It’s out of my hands 👐🏽
2. Dry your eyes, mate 😭
3. Junior lawyers react to pay cuts (2020, colourised)
4. Home-working problems 🦐
5. ‘I’m also a master of Microsoft Excel’ 👀
6. 👁️👄👁️
7. Everything is cake
8. Textbook friendship goals
9. ‘Look at that subtle off-white colouring. The tasteful thickness of it’
10. Straight facts from Legally Blonde
A massive thank you to our 50,000 Insta-followers!
You can follow Legal Cheek on Instagram here.
