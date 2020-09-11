Feature

The top 10 Instagram memes that got us through lockdown

Adam Mawardi
By Adam Mawardi on

Legal Cheek hits 50,000 Insta-followers and counting…

Pay cuts, redundancy rounds, deferred training contracts, exam proctoring problems and court case backlogs — the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been kind to the legal sector.

On a slightly lighter note, and to celebrate reaching a whopping 50,000 followers on our meme-filled Instagram page, @LegalCheek, we have compiled the top ten (very relatable) posts that got us through the lockdown period.

1. It’s out of my hands 👐🏽

View this post on Instagram

It's out of my hands 👐🏽

A post shared by Legal Cheek (@legalcheek) on

2. Dry your eyes, mate 😭

View this post on Instagram

😭 Resilience is my middle name 😭

A post shared by Legal Cheek (@legalcheek) on

3. Junior lawyers react to pay cuts (2020, colourised)

View this post on Instagram

🙅🏼‍♀️🙅🏼‍♀️🙅🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Legal Cheek (@legalcheek) on

4. Home-working problems 🦐

View this post on Instagram

Home-working problems 🦐

A post shared by Legal Cheek (@legalcheek) on

5. ‘I’m also a master of Microsoft Excel’ 👀

View this post on Instagram

'I'm also a master of Microsoft Excel'

A post shared by Legal Cheek (@legalcheek) on

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

6. 👁️👄👁️

View this post on Instagram

Ngl I actually miss exam halls 😤

A post shared by Legal Cheek (@legalcheek) on

7. Everything is cake

View this post on Instagram

📚 or 🍰? 😝

A post shared by Legal Cheek (@legalcheek) on

8. Textbook friendship goals

View this post on Instagram

Friendship goals 📚❤️

A post shared by Legal Cheek (@legalcheek) on

9. ‘Look at that subtle off-white colouring. The tasteful thickness of it’

10. Straight facts from Legally Blonde

View this post on Instagram

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #legallyblonde

A post shared by Legal Cheek (@legalcheek) on

A massive thank you to our 50,000 Insta-followers!

You can follow Legal Cheek on Instagram here.

For a weekly round-up of news, plus jobs and latest event info

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

Join the conversation

Related Stories