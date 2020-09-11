The top 10 Instagram memes that got us through lockdown

Legal Cheek hits 50,000 Insta-followers and counting…

Pay cuts, redundancy rounds, deferred training contracts, exam proctoring problems and court case backlogs — the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been kind to the legal sector.

On a slightly lighter note, and to celebrate reaching a whopping 50,000 followers on our meme-filled Instagram page, @LegalCheek, we have compiled the top ten (very relatable) posts that got us through the lockdown period.

1. It’s out of my hands 👐🏽

2. Dry your eyes, mate 😭

3. Junior lawyers react to pay cuts (2020, colourised)

4. Home-working problems 🦐

5. ‘I’m also a master of Microsoft Excel’ 👀

6. 👁️👄👁️

7. Everything is cake

8. Textbook friendship goals

9. ‘Look at that subtle off-white colouring. The tasteful thickness of it’

10. Straight facts from Legally Blonde

A massive thank you to our 50,000 Insta-followers!

You can follow Legal Cheek on Instagram here.