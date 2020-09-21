Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
Parliament surrendered role over Covid emergency laws, says Lady Hale [The Guardian]
Donald Trump says he will nominate a woman for Supreme Court next week after fury over Justice Ginsburg’s replacement [Sky News]
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Supreme Court judge was “warrior for gender equality” [BBC News]
Meghan fires lawyer who represented Johnny Depp [The Times]
Lawyer Alan Dershowitz sues CNN [Mail Online]
Trump’s WeChat curbs halted by judge on free speech concerns [Bloomberg]
Arezki Yachir: Possible legal action over asylum seeker’s grant [BBC News]
Amal Clooney quits UK envoy role over “lamentable” government plans to break international law [Sky News]
UK government faces legal action over “moonshot” Covid testing project [The Guardian]
“I got a 2:2 in contract law (59) in my first year and I’m at a city firm. I got a 2:1 and came out with 2 training contract offers. You will be fine!” [Legal Cheek Comments]
Virtual student events this week with Bird & Bird and Hogan Lovells [Legal Cheek Events]
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Join the conversation