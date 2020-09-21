Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Parliament surrendered role over Covid emergency laws, says Lady Hale [The Guardian]

Donald Trump says he will nominate a woman for Supreme Court next week after fury over Justice Ginsburg’s replacement [Sky News]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Supreme Court judge was “warrior for gender equality” [BBC News]

Meghan fires lawyer who represented Johnny Depp [The Times]

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz sues CNN [Mail Online]

Trump’s WeChat curbs halted by judge on free speech concerns [Bloomberg]

Arezki Yachir: Possible legal action over asylum seeker’s grant [BBC News]

Amal Clooney quits UK envoy role over “lamentable” government plans to break international law [Sky News]

UK government faces legal action over “moonshot” Covid testing project [The Guardian]

