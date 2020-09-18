Apply to attend: Virtual student commercial awareness events and law fairs

With Bird & Bird, Hogan Lovells, Norton Rose Fulbright, CMS and more

With Legal Cheek‘s autumn 2020 virtual event season underway, here is a quick guide to what’s coming up over the next few weeks.

The virtual events, which have various different commercial awareness themes alongside a careers advice element, feature lawyers and graduate recruitment teams from a host of top law firms. Check out Legal Cheek‘s Events page to keep on top of upcoming events.

Bird & Bird

Wednesday 23 September: The innovative industries that will shape the post-Covid world — with Bird & Bird (4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually)

Hogan Lovells

Thursday 24 September: Global law firms and the New Normal — with Hogan Lovells (4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually)

The Legal Cheek Irish Virtual Law Fair 2020 (September)

Tuesday 29 September: Chat with lawyers, graduate recruitment experts and trainees from Ireland’s leading law firms (2pm to 5pm, taking place virtually)

Norton Rose Fulbright

Wednesday 30 September: Banking & finance insight: the transition away from LIBOR — with Norton Rose Fulbright (4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually)

The Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fair (October)

Saturday 3 October: Chat with barristers and other pupillage committee members from the UK’s leading chambers (9:50am to 1pm, taking place virtually)

CMS

Tuesday 6 October: What comes next: practice area focus — with CMS (4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually)

The Legal Cheek UK Virtual Law Fair 2020 (October)

Thursday 8 October: Chat with lawyers, graduate recruitment experts and trainees from the UK’s leading law firms (1:50pm to 5pm, taking place virtually)

The Legal Cheek Scottish Virtual Law Fair 2020 (October)

Tuesday 20 October: Chat with lawyers, graduate recruitment experts and trainees from the Scotland’s leading law firms (2pm to 5pm, taking place virtually)