Skadden funds immigration law training contract in Manchester

US law firm’s London office teams up with Legal Education Foundation

The London office of US law firm Skadden has teamed up with a top legal education charity to help support the next generation of ‘social justice’ lawyers.

The JUST Programme will see the firm sponsor one trainee selected each year through The Legal Education Foundation’s (TLEF) Justice First Fellowship scheme, which funds training contracts and pupillages within not-for-profit organisations that promote social welfare law.

Skadden’s first socially conscious rookie will begin their fully-funded TC at this year’s training organisation, the Greater Manchester Immigration Aid Unit (GMIAU), in January 2021. The GMIAU offers free legal support to people seeking asylum, refugees, children and vulnerable adults.

Skadden, which already operates a similar programme in the US, says sponsored trainees will also have the opportunity to visit its London office and make connections with the firm’s lawyers at social and educational events.

Last month Legal Cheek reported that 19 TC spots were up for grabs this year through the Justice First programme. Host organisations include child rights specialists, law centres and legal charities. Successful candidates must have passed (or are expected to pass by 31 October 2020) the Legal Practice Course and be able to demonstrate “a strong commitment to social justice”.